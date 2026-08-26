Cleveland Cavaliers Tease Date for City Edition Jersey Announcement

Ah. The NBA City Edition Jerseys. They have been polarizing since their introduction nearly a decade ago. Some fans love what the design their teams use, while others have absolutely abhorred them. Most teams have had some great with some terrible, and even a little bit of in between.

Perhaps the biggest issue has been the limited usage that some squads use. Not everybody is doing what the Pacers did during their 2025 playoff run in using them for most games beyond the regular season. The Cavs meanwhile, each of the last few years, have had only six games with the uniforms and matching courts.

A season ago, they brought the 2005-10 navy alt classics back. But alas, those are gone. Something new is brewing. And the date draws near!

Cavs Tease Jersey Announcement Date

It appeared that most every NBA team had some news today. They would be announcing that the City Edition jerseys would be dropping in just a few short weeks. September 15th is the day that the 2026-27 uniforms would be revealed. Each squad’s comments showed that some wanted a rebuild, a major branding change, or perhaps even something else.

But the fact of uniformity remains and it all but says that we’ll see how Cleveland will be doing it this time around. Of all the jerseys Donovan Mitchell was worn here, it’d be hard to say any looked better than the navy classics. It’s too bad they won’t be making their return, and the team would be unlikely to make their city editions that color.

The last four additions to the collection have been the same for the Cavs. They went from white, to maroon, to sky blue, to bright orange over the past few years. They have done a nice job in paying homage to the scenery and history around them in making their choices. We’ll see what the next one brings us.

It’s Coming! It’s Coming!

There has been mixed reception to the new Cavs City Editions over the past few years. Ask this writer though, and they’ve all done well to be unique. These colors have not been what one may expect, but they have looked sensational with the matching courts. The orange in 2025-26 was especially neat because the team wore uniforms of that color from 1983-87.

☀️2025-26 Cavs City Edition wallpapers are HERE for you to have the sunset over Lake Erie everywhere you go.@SherwinWilliams | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tH34gLSfNB — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 11, 2025

Anybody looking for ideas or inspiration should check out @SarahKnowsBall on X. She’s been creating jersey concepts for all Cleveland teams for years, including some really unique Cavs ones. Perhaps a green jersey could be in the cards next? (See below)

Cleveland Cultural Gardens city edition concept 🌳🌎



These jerseys are inspired by the cultural garden signs and iconic brick bridges that span MLK blvd, celebrating the many diverse ethnic cultures of Cleveland. Had fun with these!



Full design details coming soon #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WOE4iqT6Or — Sarah ⚾️ (@sarahknowsball) October 30, 2025

Each of the team's uniforms since the Rock & Roll homage in 2020-21 have featured “The Land” written on them. Will that continue?

September 15th! It’s coming, people. It’s coming!