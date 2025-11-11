Cavaliers unveil 2025-26 City Edition jerseys, sporting orange-cream color wave

After the Cleveland Cavaliers fell in a tough loss to the Miami Heat last night, the organization decided to bring back up morale with a fresh look at the team's new 2025-26 City Edition jerseys.

The decision to add more options to the arsenal of jerseys the organization has comes after they decided to bring back one of the most highly-touted jerseys in history, the Classic Edition navy blue look.

This new City Edition, which was released on Tuesday, Nov. 11, is almost a mere opposite style.

The initial release of this jersey style was unveiled at the Season Tip-Off event in early October, leaked by a fan in attendance on social media.

Instead of a darker, old-school approach, the newly announced jersey sports a vibrant cream-orange approach. Across the front chest is "The Land," continuing on with the previous 2022-23 City Connect uniform.

Along with the orange-cream coloring, white and gold colors accent their way around the uniform.

The tagline the team is moving forward with is, "For The Love. For The Land," with the Cavaliers partnering with the Cleveland Metroparks.

☀️ We’re shedding some light on the story behind our 2025–26 City Edition uniform.



Get an up-close look at the inspiration and details that bring this design to life.@clevemetroparks | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BZjkJPP6R6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 11, 2025

To start the 2025-26 season, the Cavaliers are rolling.

They are currently sporting a 7-4 overall record with a key win over the Chicago Bulls just days ago and wins over high-level Eastern Conference foes, the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers. They currently sit second in the division and fourth in the conference.

Not only is the front office and organization keeping the fans drawn in on the court, but announcements like these help to keep individuals invested off the court as well.

In total, the Cavaliers now have the white Association Edition, the wine Icon Edition, the black Statement Edition, the Classic Edition and the City Edition, for a total of five jerseys to display this season.

#Cavs officially unveiled their 2025-26 Nike’s NBA City Edition Remix uniforms and court: pic.twitter.com/aoB7MuMreT — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 11, 2025

Alongside the uniform, the Cavaliers are offering shirts, hoodies, hats and other gear that sports this new orange-cream color wave.

There is currently an ultimate City Edition prize park giveaway in partnership with the metroparks, with the chance for fans to win a 2025–26 Cavs City Edition Swingman Jersey, Cavs x Metroparks Hat, Cavs x Metroparks Mug, Two (2) tickets to a City Edition game and $100 Cleveland Metroparks Gift Certificate.

This year's city edition games will be: Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Dec. 5 vs. San Antonio Spurs, Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte Hornets, Jan. 26 vs. Orlando Magic, Feb. 24 vs. New York Knicks and Mar. 24 vs. Orlando Magic. Each game takes place at Rocket Arena.

The Cavaliers will return back to the court on Wednedsay, Nov. 12, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST against the Heat, a team they just fell to on Monday in overtime.

While Cleveland is continuing to deal with countless injuries, the next-man-up mentality is helping surge this team to a controlled start to the season.