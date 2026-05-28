Cleveland Cavs Trade Candidates: Realistic Targets To Bolster Roster This Offseason

After a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers are well off of being an NBA Championship contender.

There are some moves to be made by the Cavs front office.

Most of the Cavs roster is capable of being traded away after their performance. Trades are inevitable and the Cavs have to look at getting some bench help or a primary defender to work alongside Evan Mobley. Here are a few targets for the Cavs.

Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy would be one of the best case scenario trades the Cavs could make to improve heavily on their weak wing players. He can guard the opposing team's best player and can knock down a shot at times as well.

Murphy is coming off of a career season so it would be a pricey trade. Very likely breaking up that core four the Cavs currently have, but he could easily slot in as that fourth star.

New Orleans could likely get a player like Jarrett Allen and Max Strus in a deal for the 25-year-old wing. Cleveland would also have to add on a future draft pick or two to make it an enticing deal.

Daniel Gafford

The Dallas Mavericks are going through some major front office changes. With that, they could also be looking to make some roster moves and Gafford could very well be on the move.

He covers a big need the Cavs had all season which is a backup big. Thomas Bryant was the Cavaliers backup center in the regular season but did not touch the court in the playoffs unless it was a blowout.

Gafford is a dominant big in the paint. He is a capable shot blocker and rebounder who could be great alongside Mobley. He had a down year in 2026 and is injury prone, which would make him cheaper for the Cavs.

Max Strus and Dennis Schroder could be enough to sway Dallas for Gafford. Adding a future first-round pick as well would be the best they could offer. Jarrett Allen should not be involved in a deal for Gafford whatsoever.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Cleveland needs some bench scorers. Alexander-Walker is coming off of his best season in his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He won the 2026 Most Improved Player averaging 20 points a game.

Alexander-Walker would likely cost the Cavs Jarrett Allen and Max Strus because of the season he had. If Cleveland could make that happen while not losing Allen, then it would be an amazing move.

He could only be a one season wonder, which would be the risk the Cavs are taking. Nickeil has not had a double digit scoring season besides this year since 2022 when he averaged only 12 points.

Any of these three players would upgrade the Cavaliers in a major way. It would be up to Koby Altman and the Cavs front office if it may be time to move on from some Cleveland fan favorites in order to win a championship.