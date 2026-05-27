Cleveland Cavaliers Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the Conference Finals for the first time without LeBron James since 1992. Then they were swept by the New York Knicks.

With the basketball season over in Cleveland, there are major changes certainly coming to this team.

Salary Cap

The Cavs are in a difficult salary cap situation. They are the only team in the NBA above the second apron. This leaves them with multiple restrictions entering this offseason.

Being above the second apron creates major restrictions. Cleveland can't combine salaries in trades for big name players, can not use their nearly $17 million in trade exceptions, or sign players using the Mid-Level Exception of $3-6 Million.

These limitations are going to make things difficult if the Cavs want to only make smaller moves.

A projected $225 million payroll has Cleveland sitting roughly $3 million over that second apron. It's expected that James Harden will opt out of his deal with the Cavaliers and re-sign on a deal that will get them under the second apron.

Free Agency

Thomas Bryant, Larry Nance Jr., Dean Wade, Keon Ellis, Craig Porter Jr., and Olivier Sarr could all be players the Cavs move on from to save money. Wade and Ellis had bigger roles this season, but with that may ask for more money the Cavs can't hand out.

The story of Cleveland's offseason will be centered around Harden. He has a $43 million player option that he is likely to decline. It seems probable that he will decline that option and sign a longer term deal to remain with the Cavs.

If Harden signed a two or three-year deal worth around $25-32 million the Cavs could save some major cash and move below the second apron. Harden said after Game 4 that he wants to stay in Cleveland which could mean he takes less money to help the team.

LeBron James is also going to be a major storyline. If a return could realistically happen one more time, a reworked Harden contract would make it a possibility.

Draft Picks

In the 2026 NBA Draft, Cleveland acquired San Antonio's first-round pick through the Hawks in the De’Andre Hunter trade. Beyond that, the Cavs have limited draft assets.

Cleveland does not own first-round picks in 2027 or 2029 and because of the Stepien Rule, they are unable to trade first round picks in back-to-back years.

Trading the 29th pick in this years pick could be of value with the expectation that this draft has a lot of talent.

Trades

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in trade rumors since he requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks, with Evan Mobley being the guy coming up in talks from the Cavaliers.

Max Strus and Dennis Schroder are both making around $14 million in the final year of their deals next season. Contending teams with a bit of salary cap could want them for depth.

The Cavs also need more defense. New York punished them multiple times in the Conference Finals and do not have any major defensive players besides Evan Mobley who it seems they could trade.

Cleveland is very likely going to be active.