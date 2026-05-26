Changes Are Coming After Cavaliers’ Embarrassing Playoff Exit

With eight minutes remaining in Game 4, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson emptied his bench.

The Cavaliers conceded, accepting their fate, getting swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 4 was proof that the Cavaliers need sweeping changes this offseason.

Credit Cavs owner Dan Gilbert. He’s done everything for this team. The Cavs have the highest payroll in the history of the NBA, the only team in the second apron. This postseason, Gilbert bused Cavs fans to road games and sent thousands of season ticket holders to road playoff games. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he blocked New York celebrities from sitting courtside.

Imagine how Gilbert must’ve felt watching Game 4.

His team had no fight from the start. At halftime, ESPN’s “Inside the NBA” crew clowned the Cavaliers, stating they quit.

During the whole game, Rocket Arena sounded like Madison Square Garden’s Midwest campus. In the fourth quarter, Cavs fans had completely cleared out, and New York fans infiltrated the lower bowl.

Even though the Cavaliers made it further than they ever have in the Donovan Mitchell era, they didn’t do enough to prove that this team is worth running back. They struggled to defeat the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, two teams they were way more talented than. Changes are warranted, and they’ll likely be coming from an owner that watched his team get embarrassed in a non-competitive series.

Nobody within Cleveland’s organization should be safe.

Despite head coach Kenny Atkinson’s success with the Cavaliers, he’s under the microscope. Atkinson’s team showed no urgency or fight. As a team, their attitude was way too unfocused.

The roster isn’t safe, either.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Cavaliers decided to decide between Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley this offseason. James Harden’s fit has always been puzzling, and the 36-year-old certainly didn’t help his postseason narrative this offseason.

Cleveland’s bigs weren’t nearly assertive enough, but it’s fair to wonder if they were used properly. Jarrett Allen has been the center of trade rumors ever since he arrived in Cleveland. Maybe this offseason, the Cavaliers actually decide to get a deal done. A swap of Evan Mobley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely continue to be floated, too.

The Cavs proved they could be a top four team in the NBA. The issue? They’re the distant fourth.

Nothing should be certain this offseason. A coaching change wouldn’t be surprising. A splash trade should almost be expected. And Gilbert has every right to get out of that second apron, as this team hasn’t proved to be worth the luxury tax penalties.