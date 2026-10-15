Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the History of the Number 7 in Cleveland

As we reach just a week until the Cavs play basketball again, the approach to the number 7 jersey is going to be very different from the rest.

As just one player ever wore the number 7 for the Cavaliers before it was then retired by the team. Bobby “Bingo” Smith takes over today's countdown.

His Debut

After one season in 1970, Smith would be available in the NBA Expansion Draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers to select. In those early years, he would be the one bright spot on a team that was losing 50+ games a season. In his first two seasons with the team he was averaging 16 points and almost 50% from the field.

Despite those losses, he was known as the lethal scorer and entertainer on the team who would keep the lights on in the Richfield Coliseum.

Deep Range Maverick

One thing that Smith was known for in the NBA was his signature “Rainbow Jumper”. It was a high arching shot. It seemed as if he was born 40 years too early because he was known for hitting shots from 25-30 feet with that jumper before the three point line would even exist.

Even a decade later might have been something after the three point line was added. Towards the end of his career it was there, and at nearly 30% he was still considered a lights out shooter.

The Miracle of Richfield

1976 was a historic year for the franchise and Smith was one of the leading forces on the team. The Cavs would win their very first playoff series in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After a midseason trade for Akron native Nate Thurmond, the Cavs would go on an amazing run to make the playoffs and the best part would be that there was no “superstar” on the team. Nobody averaged more than 16 points a game.

Bingo was coming off of the bench for the Cavs at this point and was the ultimate floor spacer behind Dick Snyder and Jim Cleamons.

In the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Bullets, Cleveland would win 3 of their 4 games at the buzzer with Game 2 being the one where Smith hit the game winner in front of the fans.

They would win the series in 7 games, in what then got the name of “The Miracle of Richfield”.

Uncontested King of #7

Compared to the rest of my countdown where multiple players would have worn a jersey over the franchises history, the 7 was only worn by Bingo. From 1971-1980 Bobby “Bingo” Smith was on the Cleveland Cavaliers and was the foundation of the team.

7 would be the second number retired by the Cavs behind Austin Carr’s 34. In December of 1979, after the team traded him, they retired the number 7 while he was still actively playing in the NBA.

In 2023, sadly Bingo Smith would pass away at the age of 77. One of the greatest players in franchise history, and the start of a long list of great Cavaliers.