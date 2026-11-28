The Cleveland Cavaliers need a more dependable response when their perimeter shots stop falling. Their offensive numbers suggest that response should begin with greater involvement away from the ball. It's been trending that way for a while, with their matchup against the Knicks providing the latest example.

Cleveland ranks near the bottom of the NBA in scoring from cuts and handoffs, two actions that could help diversify an offense currently built around Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

The Cavaliers do not need to abandon open 3-pointers. They need to create more ways to pressure a defense before settling for another difficult attempt.

Make cutting a more purposeful part of the offense

Cleveland averages 8.3 points per game from cuts, ranking 26th, and 5.7 field-goal attempts from those actions, ranking 23rd. Its 1.23 points per possession on cuts rank 24th.

Those figures indicate room to improve both the frequency and execution of cutting opportunities. Simply sending more players toward the basket will not solve the problem if the timing crowds driving lanes or the pass arrives late.

The Cavaliers need coordinated movement: a player cutting behind a defender who turns toward Mitchell, or a baseline opening exploited when Harden draws help.

Peyton Watson could be more involved in that approach.

Despite his athleticism and ability to finish through contact, Watson averages just 0.9 possessions per game as a cutter, fourth on the team. His team-leading 7.7% and-one frequency offers another reason to explore opportunities that get him moving toward the basket.

Peyton Watson with the oop to JA pic.twitter.com/4ouLkxfsux — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 26, 2026

Use handoffs to initiate a second action

Cleveland averages four handoff possessions and 3.5 points from handoffs per game, ranking 25th in both categories.

That limited production leaves another possible adjustment.

Handoffs can allow a shooter to receive the ball while moving, make a defender navigate traffic and create an opportunity to turn toward the basket. If the defense overplays the exchange, the passer can keep the ball or find a cutter.

Those actions could help Sam Merrill contribute through his movement while giving Cleveland another way to involve its big men.

The Cavaliers’ 182.5 frontcourt touches per game rank 28th. That figure alone does not measure offensive quality, but alongside the cutting and handoff numbers, it supports examining how often possessions develop beyond the initial action.

More touches should serve a purpose: changing the defense’s position and creating a better opportunity.

Give Thomas and Watson chances to attack

Meleek Thomas averages 4.4 drives per game, sixth on the Cavaliers, and converts approximately 51.3% of his field-goal attempts on drives.

That production supports giving him additional chances to attack a shifting defense. Catching the ball after a reversal or handoff could allow him to challenge a recovering defender rather than consistently creating against a set matchup.

Watson averages 5.6 drives, third on the team. Cleveland can use that willingness to attack while also exploring more screening opportunities.

He averages only 0.7 possessions per game as a pick-and-roll man, the fewest among qualifying Cavaliers. Increasing those opportunities selectively could create finishes, mismatches or passing chances after the defense commits to the ball handler.

Finish defensive possessions

An offensive adjustment also begins with securing the ball at the other end.

Cleveland ranks 12th in defensive rebounding percentage at 68.7% and 10th in overall rebounding percentage at 50.1%. Those rankings suggest a competitive rebounding team, though allowing 12.2 opponent offensive rebounds per game, ranking 18th, remains an area to address.

Completing stops creates chances to advance before the defense is organized. Allowing another attempt eliminates that possibility and places greater pressure on Cleveland’s half-court offense.

Cold shooting stretches are inevitable. The Cavaliers can make them less damaging by cutting with purpose, using handoffs to create movement and involving Thomas and Watson as attackers.

The objective is to give the defense more problems to solve — and Cleveland more answers when the jumper is unavailable.