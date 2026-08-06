The Nance name is well known in Cleveland, and has been for nearly four decades now. Larry Nance Sr. was traded from Phoenix in a massive deal involving then-rookie Kevin Johnson. By the time he retired, that #22 jersey was in the Gund Arena rafters.

If that wasn’t enough love, the Cavs traded for his son, Larry Nance Jr. at the 2018 trade deadline. He would spend 2.5 years with the team and wear his father’s retired jersey. Though he would be traded eventually, he found his way back to the team this past season.

1992: Larry Nance Sr. part of Cavs team going to to ECF

2026: Larry Nance Jr. part of Cavs team going to ECF



The last two non-LeBron ECF teams. BOTH HAD A LARRY NANCE. pic.twitter.com/HxOUpG8AUE — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) May 18, 2026

Said reunion was short-lived, but it showed how much love Junior still has for the 216. And it’s that very sentiment that brings us here. Despite signing with the Pacers, he planted additional roots in the Land. Time to explain.

Larry Nance Buys Season Tickets

Last week it was announced that Mario Hezonja was officially joining the Cavs. This week, the Cleveland Sirens took all the headlines, finally announcing their new mascot for the 2028 season. The WNBA hasn’t been here since 2003, the final season of the Rockers.

And with the news of this announcement, thousands flocked to the team website to buy out the new merchandise. Even more took to social media to voice their excitement at both the new name and now being a step closer to year-round hoops in CLE. And with that, the coolest news yet came out.

Larry Nance Jr. tweeted that he had purchased season tickets for the team’s inaugural season. 25 years will have come and gone since the last WNBA game was played in the 216. And the 2X Cavs forward and son of Cleveland royalty will be at every single contest. From throwing down electric dunks, to being a key playmaker, his run with the team was always engaging to watch.

😍😍 Already have our season tickets!!! Can’t wait! https://t.co/ZJS1bHeveG — Larry Nance (@Larrydn22) August 4, 2026

Nance Jr. is just the first to announce his season tickets. But he certainly will not be the last. And this news comes just a month after he left the team to sign with the Pacers. The cities are a four-hour drive apart, though it’s likely that the forward likely still has a place in Cleveland.

Added bonus here as it’s further proof of the beauty of the city in the summertime.

Another Day Closer to Sirens Hoops

Cleveland Sirens basketball is right around the corner. With just two years left in the seemingly eternal wait, the excitement is palpable. The merch sold out immediately. Season tickets went on sale. The team legends from the first tenure were in the building.

Larry Nance Jr. bought his season tickets. Will you follow suit?

Sirens nation… we’re here. Hear the Call.