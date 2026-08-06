It’s been a quiet offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr. left in free agency, and they failed to land the big kahuna in LeBron James. There will be no third tenure in The Land.

One move that they did make, made official last week, was the signing of Mario Hezonja. A five-year NBA vet from 2015-20, the Croatian is back in the league after playing the past six seasons abroad.

There is plenty of reason for optimism for Cavs fans with his addition. Let’s talk more about that.

Size and Athleticism at the SF/PF Spot

Mario Hezonja was throwing down big dunks and making plays during his first run in the NBA. His game-winning block on LeBron James while he was playing with the Knicks is a prime example. A poster dunk of Giannis Antetokounmpo who he then stepped over is another.

Watching his highlights from the past couple of seasons with Real Madrid, it is instantly clear that he’s still got these abilities at age 31. There are few explosive plays being made from the Cleveland forwards, so this is absolutely a welcome addition.

Thank god Lebron is signed now the real top free agent can pick his team

Mario Hezonja pic.twitter.com/P9RHEwMdRS — 𝓚𝓮𝔂 (@KEY0NTEG30RGE) July 24, 2026

As a combo forward, Hezonja should be able to electrify the crowd 1-2 times a night. Early reports have indicated that he is expected to be in the lineup every night. Plenty of time to hammer it home and get the opponents weak stuff outta here.

A Confident Volume Shooter

Between Max Strus and Jaylon Tyson, there is no shortage of forwards that can shoot the three-ball in Cleveland. Hezonja brings them another option from the perimeter who is more than capable of letting it fly.

The former Real Madrid forward hit 33% of his three last year, but was taking them at volume. 118 makes across 66 games showed that he wasn’t afraid of the moment. It’s the confidence that matters above all else. Being more like a Sam Merrill and letting it go, versus a Luke Kennard who only takes it when he’s wide open.

Play of the Day: MARIO HEZONJA YOU DID NOT?! 🫨🫨🫨



Super Mario hit dagger three to seal the deal for Real Madrid against Efes in the game of the season! 💦💦💦@mariohezonja 🔥#EuroLeague #RealMadrid #efes #hezonjapic.twitter.com/DshjAmIMbA — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) January 5, 2024

Hezonja, for reference, shot 28% and 31% respectively from 3PT in his previous two NBA seasons. He has very much improved.

Veteran Experience

For some of the vets they have added to the team, there is still a lot of youth and inexperience within the Cavs. Hezonja helped his team to a EuroLeague title in 2023. His team also lifted the Spanish Cup in 2024. There was a Final Four appearance just a few short months ago.

Being only 25 the last time he suited up in the association, the Croatian forward has clearly learned a lot. He’s honed his game and is coming off his best professional season abroad, statistically speaking. This is what the team could use. Somebody that has been there, and won.

It won’t hurt that Hezonja will wear #10, a jersey previously worn by fan favorite Darius Garland. Perhaps he will be able to possess some of the ability of that uniform. The last international addition to rock the jersey, Sergey Karasev, didn’t quite pan out. But this is a new chapter and a new era.

Plenty to be excited about! We’ll see the 6’6 forward in action in next month’s training camp.