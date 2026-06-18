Latest LeBron James Free Agency Rumor Certain To Frustrate Cavs Fans

The morsel of hope that the Cleveland Cavaliers have to welcome back their favorite son looks to be shattered for good.

With LeBron James set to enter unrestricted free agency on June 30, rumours were rampant about a possible return to Cleveland, framed as a storybook ending for one of the greatest players ever in world basketball.

However, it’s expected that the Los Angeles Lakers star will re-sign for the 17-time NBA champions with an old teammate possibly joining him.

Veteran Kevin Love will also be an unrestricted free agent and it’s been rumored that he could join James in LA next season. That claim is strengthened by the two spending time in London recently as part of the Cavaliers’ 10-year NBA championship reunion.

"I'm hearing that (LeBron James) is likely coming back (to the Lakers)…Kevin Love could likely be joining the Lakers, too."



— Marc J. Spears



Reunion. 🔥🍿



(h/t @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/djl1jp8BU7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 17, 2026

At first glance, the move for Love doesn’t seem appealing, given that he turns 38 in September and is winding down his stellar career, where he rejuvenated the Minnesota Timberwolves and won an NBA title with the Cavs.

But he could provide meaningful minutes off the bench for the Lakers, just like he did with the Utah Jazz, where he averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.

But why isn’t James drawn in to a final homecoming?

James has given so much to Cleveland, both on and off the court, but for a third stint with the Cavs, the chances were always slim, despite people continuing to believe.

Bringing James back would have been risky, as Cleveland’s priority during the offseason is to shrink the massive player salary, where the Cavs owe $212 million.

Therefore, Cleveland would not be able to bring the NBA’s all-time leading scorer back home on anything more than a veteran minimum contract, and it’s been noted that James wouldn’t agree to a veteran’s minimum, which is worth $3.9 million.

For James, it also makes sense for him to return to LA given that the Lakers have more leverage with his contract and salary expectations.

To add, James has been with the Lakers for eight seasons, has won an NBA title, his son Bronny is on the team, the James family are settled in LA and James is still playing at an elite level, even at 41-years-old, posting 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

With Luka Doncic now the franchise player and James accepting the baton change, LeBron can continue helping the Lakers head into a new era while remaining on a team with title dreams.