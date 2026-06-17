J.R. Smith Alludes to Teammate Bailing on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Championship Reunion

In 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers did something special. They won the franchise's first championship, and they overcame a significant deficit to do it. The Golden State Warriors started that series on a high note, as they won the first two games. Cleveland responded with a win, and after that Golden State had a 3-1 lead.

The Cavs fought their way back into the series, and their efforts led to them winning a championship on the road. The comeback was memorable, and 10 years later, it has a unique place in NBA history.

When it comes to that year's roster, Cleveland had its share of veterans. LeBron James won championships in Miami, then players like Richard Jefferson, Kevin Love and others were seeking their first championship.

Recently, some of those players reunited, as Love has shared images from a European vacation. Love is joined by Channing Frye, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson and James. Jefferson also met up with them, as he appeared in a picture later on.

While some of them reunited, there was also a notable absence. Smith alluded to that absence in the comments of an NBA on ESPN Instagram post, and mentioned that someone was invited.

"Missing none. He was invited and ghosted us all. So stop with that bs." Smith said.

Kyrie Irving played a role in Cleveland's championship win, and after being involved in the Cavs' rebuilding period, his hard work paid off. After that win, Irving spent another season in Cleveland before requesting a trade.

Smith's comments may not be about Irving, but the absence leads to speculation. Regardless, some of the teammates are back together, and those in attendance played a big role in the team's historic win. Irving did his part, and others like Iman Shumpert, Matthew Dellavedova and others contributed as well.

"Cleveland, This Is For You!"

The Cavaliers made history that season, and that year's NBA Finals were a clash of the titans. Both teams were first in their respective conferences, and it was a rematch of the previous Finals. Cleveland redeemed itself, and that group set the standard for future rosters.

Now, the franchise is in pursuit of another championship, but players like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are leading the way. Winning a title is not easy, but the Cavs are on the right path. Then, if they reach that goal, they will have a place in history as well.

Until then, the 2016 team stands alone, and they solidified their spot when it comes to Cleveland's legacy.