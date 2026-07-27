LeBron James Made the Wrong Choice Not Signing With Cleveland Cavaliers

After stringing along the NBA for the month of July, LeBron James finally made the decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. While on paper, this looks to be a great move for his future, was it really the correct decision?

The Cavaliers were believed to be in the race to bring the greatest player in their history back to Rocket Arena, but fell short for many reasons. Even if the King believes the 76ers were his best fit, there is still risk attached to this decision.

His Legacy with Northeast Ohio

It's no secret the love the city of Cleveland has for LeBron James. He is not only the greatest player to ever wear a Cavaliers uniform, but he brought them their lone NBA title. A promise he kept to the organzation, the city, and the fanbase. But, now that he decided to go elsewhere when the Cavs were on the table, this may complicate his relationship with the Cavs fanbase.

Akron will always be home to LeBron, he will forever be deserving of any way the Cavaliers decide to celebrate his legacy with the franchise, but to say the fans aren't hurt by this decision would be an understatement.

This is a team that was just in the Eastern Conference Finals, and have a talented roster where many people thought he could be the missing piece.

What if it fails?

What if this experiment with the 76ers doesn't work out for LeBron? Sure, the roster looks loaded on paper, but it's always a group of players that are all very ball dominant.

If LeBron goes to Philly, and things don't go as planned this could be looked at extremely similar to Michael Jordan suting up for the Washington Wizards, Hakeem Olajuwan in a Toronto Raptors jersey or Patrick Ewing in a Seattle Supersonics uniform. There is risk that he could end up looking like a player who held on too long. He is 41 after all.

A title in Cleveland > A title in Philly:

Mar 24, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Cavs defeated the Hornets 112-105. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't to say that if he does win a title with the 76ers it wouldn't add to his resume. Helping his fourth franchise win the title that hasn't won since 1983, and hasn't been to the finals since 2001 will certainly mean something. But, ending his career in a full circle moment winning in Cleveland is the perfect send-off. It's the story book ending many hoped to see, and it looks a little better on his legacy. But, now we will never know.

While LeBron did declare his choice to join the 76ers as his "final decision", his contract with the 76ers certainly opens a door for a way out with a player option for the second season, and also a 15% trade kicker. So, be prepared for us to potentially do this again next season.