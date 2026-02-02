Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter Trade Earns High Grade For Shedding Salary

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a trade with the Sacramento Kings that sent De’andre Hunter to Sacramento and brought Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis to Cleveland.

While the Cavaliers still sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference, the trade isn't one that will necessarily “move the needle”. It will rather lay off salary for the Cavaliers to contend in years to come.

Trade Grade: B+

De'Andre Hunter Traded To Sacramento in Salary Shedding Move

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Forward De’Andre Hunter will be missed by Cavaliers fans, but the production from Hunter didn't necessarily warrant the amount of money he was being paid by the organization this year and next year. Hunter was being paid $23 million this season, and was due nearly $25 million next season. Offloading the contract was wise for Cleveland and will keep their options more open in free agency after the conclusion of this season.

Cavaliers Add Dennis Schroder Through Trade With Sacramento Kings

Jan 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) tries to drive past Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The addition of Dennis Schroder will certainly be a bit controversial and tough for Cavaliers fans to swallow. Schroder hasn't played up to his potential this season with Sacramento, averaging just 12 points per game on 40% shooting from the floor.

Schroder is 32 years old and could be seen as a “bridge” player for the Cavaliers. If Schroder plays well or above his expectations, the Cavaliers could look to offload him in a year or two for picks.

Cavaliers Addition of Keon Ellis a Low Risk Move

Jan 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) looks to pass the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers addition of Keon Ellis is perhaps a bit more palatable for Cavs fans. Ellis was an undrafted free agent who found his way to Sacramento on a two-way contract back in 2022. Ellis is only 26 years old, and could be viewed as a project for Cleveland in a low risk move.

Ellis is currently on an expiring contract so the Cavaliers can use the rest of the season as a trial run to see if they want to re-sign him for next season.

The trade earns a B+ grade. The Cavs shaded off a lot of salary that could have held the team back from making moves in free agency, while picking up a bench player in Schroder and a young project in Keon Ellis. If all goes well, the Cavaliers and their fans will look back on this trade as a move that paved the way for them to keep contending in the years to come.