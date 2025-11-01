Cavaliers drop NBA Cup opener: what Toronto Raptors loss means for Cleveland
The injury bug was always going to catch up to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was by no means a sorry performance.
However, with five regulars, two of whom were All-Stars out, the Cavs fell to 3-3 as they lost 112-101 to the Toronto Raptors in their NBA Cup opener on Halloween night.
A nightmare for coach Kenny Atkinson to see almost his entire starting five wiped out, with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (finger) late omissions from the lineup.
Sam Merrill missed his second game with a hip injury, with Max Strus (foot) and Darius Garland (toe) yet to suit up this season.
Despite Evan Mobley’s 29 points, eight rebounds and De’Andre Hunter’s 26, this was always going to be a struggle.
“We hate losing, but this is how we learn about our roster,” Atkinson said afterwards.
The Cavs, though, did enjoy a ten-point lead midway through the third period, and they did lead for chunks of the game. But, the Raptors clawed their way back and took the lead in the final minute of the quarter thanks to a score from Scottie Barnes.
What followed was a scrappy couple of minutes in the fourth quarter, where Cleveland enjoyed the lead but visibly looked like they were fading.
The Raptors eventually took advantage through Jamison Battle, who scored a pair of three-pointers in the final two minutes to guide them to a win.
Battle, along with RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, would end with 20 points apiece for Toronto, who ended a four-game losing run after winning their season opener.
It ended a game where the Cavs were forced to use their entire roster, no matter how bare it was, a good way to learn more about who you have and what they can do.
“I think that’s what happens when guys get out of their role,” Atkinson said. “Everyone just gets shifted.”
Jaylon Tyson continued his decent scoring run, adding 18 points. Rookie Tyrese Proctor was also productive, providing some highlights, and two-way man Luke Travers got some valuable minutes.
It came in the NBA Cup, a competition that Cleveland might look to downgrade and is already on the cusp of being eliminated from after the loss.
All of the games in the Cup count towards the 82-game regular-season standings, except for the championship game.
Although tournament games count towards regular-season win-loss records, the Cup competition has no impact on the postseason bracket.