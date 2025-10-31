Three keys for Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Cup opener
On the scariest night of the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers head into their Emirates NBA Cup opener with the Toronto Raptors in a nightmare situation.
Following a wretched 125-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the only positive for the Cavs this Halloween night is that they will begin their in-season tournament - the first of three games - at home.
And at a stretch, this isn’t the regular season, it’s a Cup competition, a clean slate and a fresh outlook for a Cavs side that is anything but fresh, physically. However, there is also the realisation that the priority might not be on the in-season tournament.
They play a Raptors side that has lost four straight games so far, having won their opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
Alongside the Raptors, the Cavs will also face the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, and Hawks in East Group A of the Cup, which runs until the title game in Las Vegas on December 16.
Last season, Cleveland was eliminated in the group stages, with the Milwaukee Bucks going on to win the championship, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the final.
But as the Cavaliers prepare to challenge for the NBA Cup again, here are three keys ahead of tonight’s Halloween clash.
INJURIES COULD MEAN A CUP DOWNGRADE?
The Cavs will face the Raptors with three of their starting five players sidelined. A horrifying dilemma, which could force coach Kenny Atkinson’s hand into potentially downgrading the NBA Cup and focusing instead on the regular season.
Big man Jarrett Allen was added to the injury list after he broke the ring finger on his left hand against the Celtics on Wednesday.
An X-ray revealed a non-displaced fracture, meaning the broken bone pieces remain in their original position and are not out of alignment. As a result, Allen will undergo a series of evaluations and is questionable for Friday’s game.
Donovan Mitchell’s fitness also raised concerns. He was questionable right before the game against Boston with a hamstring injury.
So far, Cleveland is without starting point guard Darius Garland (toe) and forward Max Strus (foot), as they continue their rehab.
BIG GAMES NEEDED FROM MOBLEY AND HUNTER
Coach Atkinson always plays his cards close to his chest and is never one to reveal much about his lineup on gameday.
With the level of importance surrounding the NBA Cup, if Allen is to be sidelined, then Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter’s involvement comes into question.
If Atkinson chooses to let them loose, then they will need big scoring nights tonight against a Raptors team that currently ships 127.8 points a game so far.
Donovan Mitchell will likely carry the offensive load, despite not being 100 percent healthy himself, so he will need help. Having missed the first couple of games, Hunter averages 15.7 points a game, with Mobley posting 18.4 points along with 9.2 boards.
THE BALL FACTOR
Lonzo Ball is still on a minutes restriction, but 25 minutes gives a player like him plenty to work with.
Simply put: Ball’s creative playmaking will be needed. He currently dishes six a game. Michell, Hunter and Mobley will need that from him.