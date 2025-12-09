Cleveland Cavaliers need Evan Mobley to wake up to win Eastern Conference

Last season, 25 games in, the Cleveland Cavaliers were 21-4 and looked to be the best team in the NBA. Now, 25 games into the 2025-26 season the team is 14-11 and the team seems to have a different attitude and composure.

One player on the Cavaliers team that has been questioned by fans and NBA pundits alike has been reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA player Evan Mobley.

In a recent list from ESPN, they ranked five players who could impact the tight Eastern Conference battle with Mobley being on this list. NBA scouts and GMs all had their own opinions on Mobley's performances this season.

Star Power

“There hasn't been an elite big who didn't have a guard to get him the ball in order to be dominant,” one assistant general manager in the NBA stated.

This assistant does not believe Mobley has to be Tim Duncan, but rather a Pau Gasol to his Kobe Bryant in Donovan Mitchell.

Comparing Gasol's three best years to Mobley's last two years, Gasol won back-to-back titles and was an All-NBA player in those three seasons. He also averaged 19 points a game along with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

These numbers are almost identical to Mobley between this season and last year. Mobley does not have to be Duncan on a title team. He can be Gasol and still help the team succeed.

Aggression

Another Western Conference GM asked “Can he assert himself and can the team feature him more? This is on the team to force him to be more aggressive.”

This has been by far the biggest critique of Mobley this season has been that he has not been aggressive enough. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson needs more aggression from him in the absence of starting center Jarrett Allen.

He also would need to improve his free throw percentage if he plays more aggressively.

Mobley averages a career low 63 percent this season. Not only does he need to be more aggressive on offense, but if he does, Evan will need to hit his free throws when it matters.

Skill

An NBA assistant coach was quoted saying "he's a good piece, but not dominant. I'm not sure he has it. He is skilled but not nasty.”

Mobley has shown his ability to change a game. This season however, he has been inconsistent and disappeared in some games. This is similar to the last quote where he felt that Mobley needs to be there more.

When you have Mitchell on your team, of course you won't be the most talented guy on the court. However, Mitchell can clearly not do it on his own.

Atkinson has one of the best shooting teams in the league but the shot selection is a problem. Getting Mobley inside the three point line could really fix their biggest weaknesses.

Why Not To Worry

A 14-11 record is not something to be super concerned with this early into the season, comparing it to some recent NBA teams that made the finals in the last few years.

Mobley and the Cavaliers can still turn things around.