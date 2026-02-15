Cavaliers Eastern Conference Rival Challenges Donovan Mitchell to One-on-One Game

For years the NBA has desperately been searching for different ways to spice up All-Star weekend. Many games and other ideas have been thrown around, including a one-on-one contest.

One All-Star appears to like that idea, and has even gone as far as to challenge other players, including the Cavaliers very own Donovan Mitchell.

During the All-Star media’s day, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was asked about the possibility of a one-on-one tournament. Brown loved the idea so much that he threw out a lot of names he’d play right now.

“I think you could do it like boxing, call the guy out. Challenge some people. There’s some people I would love to challenge. Some people that’s here this weekend,” Brown said. “Luka (Doncic), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), (Jalen) Brunson, Donovan (Mitchell). I’d challenge all those guys one-on-one. We could donate to whatever charity. Let’s set it up.”

Jaylen Brown says he wants to challenge Donovan Mitchell to a 1v1 for charity 👀 pic.twitter.com/kNYyoTZAyt — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 14, 2026

Mitchell vs Brown

Mitchell has long been one of the league’s most dominant three-level scorers. Mitchell has primarily been a slasher and a high-light reel dunker, but has also developed his shooting from both the three-point line and the midrange.

He is averaging 31 points per game on 49% shooting this year.

Meanwhile, Brown is a very similar style of player. He is averaging 29 points on 48% shooting, just barely getting edged out by Mitchell.

Brown is able to score in similar fashion too, dominating as a slasher to the rim while possessing the ability to knock down a midrange.

Mitchell has the edge the edge from deep. He is currently hitting at a slightly higher rate on higher volume than Brown.

Brown has the edge as a defender though. He’s always been able to use his raw athleticism to become a plus defender, something Mitchell has struggled to do at times during his career.

My verdict

It would certainly be a fun matchup, but admittedly selfishly, I believe Mitchell would win. He’s too good and too consistent at playing iso-ball, driving and pulling up with a jumper when it’s needed.

Mitchell has some of the best basketball instincts in the league and a knack for finding the best place to score. It’s hard to imagine his game wouldn’t translate perfectly into a one-on-one setting.

While we can’t see Mitchell and Brown play just yet, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him step up to the challenge in the future. For now, we’ll just have to pay close attention to the Cavs and Celtics games just to get a glimpse of what it may look like.