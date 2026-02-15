How To Watch Donovan Mitchell in NBA All-Star Game: Time, Channel, Breakdown

All-Star Weekend is about to come to a close and Donovan Mitchell will be looking to win with his team in the USA vs. World format this year for the All-Star Game.

Cleveland has not had the greatest time at All-Star Weekend so far. On Friday, Jaylon Tyson was drafted to Team Tracy McGrady and fell short in the four team Rising Stars Game.

The next day, in the opening of All-Star Saturday Night, Donovan Mitchell was one of the players selected for the Three Point Contest. Despite leading the NBA in three pointers made, Mitchell was eliminated in the first round.

Is the third time the charm in the All-Star Game? This game is a completely new concept to the All-Star Game, moving away from the East vs. West style.

There are going to be two teams of American born NBA players, USA Stripes and USA Stars. Then there is one team of global NBA players born in other countries.

Each team is going to play each other once in a 12 minute game. Whichever two teams perform the best and have the better record will meet in the championship game.

There is a point differential added in the case that two teams have the same record in the end.

Fans will still be getting 48 minutes of basketball, but in four 12 minute games that lead to what the NBA hopes is more entertaining basketball.

Where to watch the All-Star Game?

Channel: NBC and Peacock

Time: 5:00 pm, 5:55 pm, 6:25 pm, and the championship game at 7:10 pm

All Star Game Rosters

USA Stars coached by J.B. Bickerstaff

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren

Anthony Edwards

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Johnson

Tyrese Maxey

USA Stripes coached by Mitch Johnson

Jalen Brunson

Kevin Durant

De’Aaron Fox (replaces injured Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Brandon Ingram (replaces injured Stephen Curry)

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Team World coached by Darko Rajakovic

Deni Avdija

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Norman Powell (moved to World after Giannis injury)

Alperen Sengun (replaces injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns

Victor Wembanyama

All-Star Game breakdown and predictions

Odds: World +155, Stripes +160, Stars +200

Game Predictions: These teams all have something that stands out. The Stars team is young and is going to be played through Cade Cunningham as J.B Bickerstaff is the coach. A fast paced offense.

Team Stripes is a bit older, but they have guys with good chemistry with those old heads and a mix of young guys like Donovan Mitchell who can take over a game.

The World team is hard to predict, the expectation is that they want to show the USA teams that they are not in control of the best NBA talent anymore. A lot of their players are guys who play a slow offense and like to control the ball.

USA Stripes and Stars in the final with Stripes winning with the old heads chemistry as a team.

Odds via FanDuel