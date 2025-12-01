A rare postgame scene from Donovan Mitchell after loss to Celtics

Cavaliers fans noticed something unusual after Cleveland’s loss to the Boston Celtics, and it didn’t happen on the court.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell, normally one of the most vocal players after wins or losses, didn’t speak to reporters postgame, a rare moment that drew attention.

Mitchell instead sat quietly at his corner locker, scrolling through his phone or staring straight ahead, while second-year wing Jaylon Tyson conducted interviews nearby.

For a player who is typically quick to address the media, offer insight, or take accountability, the silence wasn’t something Cavs fans are used to seeing.

This comes at a tense moment in the Cavaliers’ season. Cleveland has struggled to find consistency, dropped games late, and dealt with rotation adjustments, injuries, and early-season underperformance from key players.

After a competitive but frustrating loss to Boston, emotions clearly ran high in the locker room.

The moment was captured on the scene.

Donovan Mitchell did not speak to reporters following Cleveland's loss. That's rare.



As Jaylon Tyson did interviews, Mitchell sat in his corner locker, either scrolling through his phone or staring ahead. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) December 1, 2025

That simple snapshot sparked plenty of conversation. Was this frustration? Fatigue? A message? Or simply the result of a tough night?

Mitchell also didn’t have the game he wanted to, posting 18 points on 7-16 shooting, but an impressive 7 rebounds to go along with 8 assists.

Letting Payton Pritchard light up the scoreboard for 42 points on 15-22 shooting certainly can cause some extra frustration as well, as he is someone who doesn’t always “light up” the scoreboard.

Good example here on the types of defensive breakdowns that have been happening too frequently this year.



How does Pritchard go undetected behind Mobley, Tyson and Mitchell (although he recognizes him late) especially late in the game? pic.twitter.com/2OWyu8lKeE — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) December 1, 2025

Back door cuts, mid-range jumpers, three-pointers, and grabbing rebounds as the smallest guy on the court. Pritchard did it all last night

Jaylen Brown also added a triple-double, his fourth of his career.

And while it’s one game in an 82-game season, the scene around Mitchell felt heavier than a typical regular season loss. The Cavaliers have been trying to establish an identity, especially on the defensive end, and seeing Pritchard, a reserve guard, dissect their defense possession after possession only added to the frustration.

For Mitchell, who always speaks out his frustration and takes accountability, staying silent afterward didn’t necessarily signal a problem, but it did underline how seriously he takes the Cavaliers’ current struggles.

Meanwhile, the presence of Jaylon Tyson doing postgame interviews within arm’s reach of Mitchell was symbolic in its own way.

Tyson has slowly carved out a meaningful role in the rotation, and his confidence continues to grow. The second-year wing has become one of the few reliable bright spots during Cleveland’s rocky start, offering defensive versatility and a willingness to step into big moments.

Jaylon Tyson vented some frustrations that I know are shared by many Cavs fans right now



This team isn’t playing with any hunger — and that’s inexcusable pic.twitter.com/swH3ZVpwWW — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) December 1, 2025

Tyson brought up that everybody needs to bring energy, and he is right. The talent is there, just have to bring it all together night in and night out.

Tyson had interesting comments on Cavs.

"We're not hungry enough," he said. "We're in cruise control."

"We've got dudes, 1-15. ... I'd put our starting five up against anybody's. ... We're one of the most talented teams in the NBA. Talent alone doesn't win championships." — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) December 1, 2025

How the Cavaliers respond in the coming weeks will say far more than one quiet locker-room moment.

But it was impossible to ignore that even Donovan Mitchell, usually the loudest voice in the room, felt the weight of where this team stands right now.