Cavaliers Get Their First Participant in NBA All-Star Weekend Festivities

NBA All-Star Weekend starts on February 13 and a Cavaliers player was named to be participating in one of the events that weekend, and it was more than just Donovan Mitchell.

After the Cavaliers drafted him with the 20th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jaylon Tyson played 47 games for the Cavs during his rookie season with less than 10 minutes per game and averaged 3.7 points per game.

Now sitting a year later, Tyson has played 43 games for the Cavs and started 28 of them. In his sophomore season he is averaging 14 points per game and shooting 45% from the three.

In the last month Tyson has recorded some good numbers as well. He scored 39 against the Philadelphia 76ers and got high praise from his All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell.

The NBA Rising Stars Game rosters were announced yesterday and Tyson was named as one of the Sophomore players eligible to be drafted.

Rising Stars Game Schedule and Rules

To watch Tyson play in his first All-Star weekend event, the Rising Stars game will be on February 13th at 9:00 p.m. EST on Peacock.

There was a pool of 21 players named by various assistant coaches ranking the 10 best rookies and sophomore players in the league right now. These 21 players were then drafted to three different teams.

The people drafting their teams were various NBA greats and current NBC analysts. Team Carmelo Anthony, Team Vince Carter, and Team Tracy McGrady. Current NBC analyst Austin Rivers coaching a team of the G-Leagues best.

Tyson was drafted 17th of the 21 players by McGrady. He will be playing alongside the likes of Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets and Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards.

There are four teams in head-to-head matchups with the two teams playing to reach a score of 40 in the semifinals matchups. 25 will be the target score in the final game.

Not the Only One in His Family Hitting the News

Alongside Jaylon Tyson's increased popularity and spectacular play he is not the only person in his family looking to do big things in sports.

His brother Jordyn Tyson is currently a top 10 prospect and top two receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft. Jaylon Tyson spoke of his brother after his career high night in Philadelphia.

Cleveland sports fans could end up seeing the Tyson brothers both playing in Cleveland when next season comes around.