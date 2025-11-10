Cavaliers legend and Hall of Famer dies at 88
Former Cleveland Cavalier great and Basketball Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens has passed away at the age of 88.
Wilkens is one of the prolific names throughout the history of the NBA. He is a 3x Hall of Fame inductee, and an all-time great player and coach throughout his 45 years in the NBA.
Wilkens enjoyed a 15-year career in the NBA, playing for St. Louis Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics and Portland Trail Blazers. He was named an All-Star nine times, winning the All-Star MVP in 1971, and was selected as a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.
Wilkens was selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1989, then joined once again as a coach in 1998. He was also elected to the Hall of Fame for a third time in 2010 as a member of the “Dream Team,” where he was an assistant coach.
"Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA, as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game's most respected ambassadors," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Sunday. "So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league's 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time."
Wilkens played with the Cavaliers near the end of his career, averaging 18 points and 8 assists a night while earning one All-Star nod.
Wilkens began coaching in 1969, while still playing for the Seattle SuperSonics. He started at point guard for the team, while also being the head coach. He coached from 1969-2005, with just a two-year gap in 1972-74 while he played in Cleveland.
He coached the Cavaliers from 1986-93. He won 316 games with the franchise, taking them to the playoffs in five of his seven seasons.
When Wilkens retired as a head coach, he was the NBA’s all-time leader in wins, passing his idol Red Auerbach.
Wilkens would ultimately be passed up by Don Nelson, then Greg Popovich. Wilkens still finished his incredible career with 1,332 wins.
The Cavaliers honored Wilkens for his dedication to the team back in 2022 by naming him to the Wall of Honor, solidifying his spot as one of the best Cavaliers to ever play, and coach, for the organization.
Wilkens left an incredible legacy as a player, a coach and a philanthropist. He will always be remembered as one of the true pioneers to the game of basketball, and a man who was always willing to give back to the community, and really care for the people he lived near.
When Wilkens retired, he chose to settle down in Medina, Washington. While there, his foundation raised millions for healthcare and community support in Seattle.