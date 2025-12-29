Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers get boost in final power rankings of the year

The Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up the pieces after falling to the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets in back-to-back games.

It was a tough one-two punch for the Cavs to take in the holiday season, but things could still be looking up for them. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings, and the Cavs clocked in at No. 16, one spot higher than the previous edition.

"The Cavs have shown some signs of life and got Evan Mobley back earlier than expected. But they blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead in New York on Christmas and got blown out in Houston over the weekend," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Cavs are just two losses from matching their total from last season (64-18), and their schedule isn’t getting much easier anytime soon. They’re 4-10 against the other 14 teams that currently have winning records and just two games into a stretch where they’re playing 11 of 13 against that group. These next three weeks feel pretty important."

Donovan Mitchell talks with Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cavs take surprising jump in power rankings

The Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers are those who sit behind the Cavaliers in the power rankings.

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see the Cavs slide if considering they had lost in epic fashion to the Knicks on Christmas Day and looked lifeless against the Rockets on the road in the following game. However, there is still a lot of hope with Cleveland given their roster and knowing that it is crunch time for them in the upcoming weeks.

With the trade deadline approaching in just over a month's time, the Cavs need to find ways to win if they are going to keep their core together for the foreseeable future. If they continue to struggle in these next couple of weeks, there's a good chance one or multiple key players in the core will be dealt ahead of Feb. 5.

The Cavs will look to get back on track this week when they face off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, who landed at No. 1 in the power rankings. They will then head home for three games inside Rocket Arena against the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons to close out 2025 and ring in 2026.