Four Reasons Why Cavs Fans Shouldn’t Overreact to Cavaliers Loss vs. Thunder

Anytime you play the reigning NBA champions on their home court, on national television, you are expected to put on a show. The Cleveland Cavaliers did just that.

Despite being on one day’s rest, after back-to-back games in different cities, the Cavaliers showed up and played the Oklahoma City Thunder hard for a full 48 minutes.

Many lesser teams, that aren’t serious contenders, would have let the Thunder make this a blowout statement game.

The Thunder had the opportunity to show the league that they are still considerably better than the other teams contending in the NBA by turning this game into a blowout.

The Cavaliers would not allow this.

Instead, the Cavs managed to stay within single digits throughout the fourth quarter, and were never really out of it until the final buzzer.

Mobley’s minutes restriction

Despite missing time due to recent injury struggles, Evan Mobley was able to suit up against the Thunder on a minutes restriction.

Mobley supposedly met his minutes restriction early on in the fourth quarter. However, Mobley returned to action later in the quarter in an attempt to help close out a single digit deficit.

This display of effort out of Mobley was a sign to his fellow Cavaliers that there is belief that this team can beat the defending champs and current one seed in the NBA.

Great late-game decision making

Down the stretch, second year coach Kenny Atkinson coached the team like a veteran.

Atkinson was presented with a late game situation where he could have used his challenge on a risky out of bounds call on Merrill.

Atkinson instead stood pat and held his challenge, despite there being under 2 minutes left in the game.

A few possessions later, Atkinson opted to use his challenge on an away from the ball foul on Dennis Schröder which would have effectively ended the game.

Kenny won this challenge and by doing so, he gave the Cavaliers one final shot to make the game one score.

A competitive loss

Even though Donovan Mitchell was unable to capitalize on this won challenge, come playoff time, that is a three point attempt he likely makes.

Many fans will argue that the Cavaliers should have routed the shorthanded Thunder, but even though they were without MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and starting forward Jalen Williams, they are still the defending champions and current top seed in the NBA with only 6 home losses.

Positive takeaways

Despite losing the game, there were a ton of bright spots for the Cavs.

Atkinson’s coaching, Mobley’s effort, Harden gaining consistency, and an all around impressive fourth quarter are just the tip of the iceberg.

Cavalier fans that were lucky enough to see this game from start to finish will understand that this game was bigger than a win or a loss.

While the Thunder did snap the Cavs seven-game winning streak, it took them all of 48 minutes to do so.