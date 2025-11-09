Cavaliers receive new update on Max Strus foot injury recovery
The Cleveland Cavaliers are just weeks away from getting Max Strus back out onto the court.
Back on August 26, it was announced that Strus underwent surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, causing him to miss a good chunk of time. Since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, he's been out of action, but recent reports suggest the talented winger could be back on the court soon.
“He’s on the court shooting, so that’s good,” Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Still no contact yet, but he is doing on court work, progressing well. No setbacks.”
The announcement from Atkinson came prior to the Cavaliers' game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 8. The team went on to win that game, 128-122.
Strus' injury that required surgery occurred during offseason workouts.
While his initial timetable speculated that he would be out three to four months, there's a really strong possibility that his positive recovery could chip away at his expected return date.
Last season, Strus was a starter for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists a night on splits of 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. He was also the team's primary three-point shooter with a high volume of six deep balls attempted a night on average.
When he returns, Cleveland will certainly be ready to welcome his sharpshooting abilities.
Unfortunately, injuries aren't something new for Strus.
He's caught the bug over the past few seasons. To start last year, he was out for a good chunk of time after suffering an offseason ankle sprain during workouts.
Its probably safe to say Strus has to keep the intensity down a bit in his offseason work and make sure his body will be good to go for the start of the season.
In his place, forward De'Andre Hunter has thrived for Cleveland.
Against the Bulls this past weekend, he led the way in points with 29 through 30 minutes of action. He also tacked on two assists and four rebounds. His highlight-worthy moment, though, came on an ankle-breaker against guard Josh Giddey, who's currently in the MVP race.
At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Hunter sent Giddey down to the deck in a heap on a nasty crossover. Giddey went down so bad he hurt his ankle, with Hunter pounding the rock and charging towards the basket for a two-handed slam.
His season averages have shot up to a strong 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per night while shooting 40.8% from the field and 29.6% from deep.
So far, Hunter and many others have filled Strus' void well with that next man up mentality.
As Cleveland awaits Strus' return, the team will prepare for a matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday, Nov. 10. Miami comes into the outing off a 136-131 win over the Portland Trailblazers as they sport a 6-4 record.
The two sides will clash from Kaseya Center at 7:30 p.m.