Cavaliers without several key players for Wednesday's rematch against Heat

This time last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury worries looked to be heading towards a closed chapter. Instead, we’re writing another page.

On the back of Darius Garland’s left toe injury coming back to haunt him in the 140-138 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, the Cavs have more issues heading to their early rematch on Wednesday.

Garland will be absent as the team continues to monitor his progress. Larry Nance Jr. is questionable due to a knee contusion, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley resting.

And now, the Cavs will be without the services of emerging Jaylon Tyson, who will miss the game on Wednesday night with a concussion.

The team hopes that the forward will clear the concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's clash against the Toronto Raptors.

With Tyson unavailable, lean on De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade at the forward spots, with the former poised to do the heavy lifting on the offensive end.

It’s a minor setback for Tyson, the 22-year-old has been one of the early gems for the Cavs in the early stages of this season, with Atkinson leaning on him a little more with the team short-handed for the majority of the season thus far.

The second-year player has averaged 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and a shade under two assists a game so far this campaign. He has been the Cavs' energizer bunny, with his stellar defense and patient offense, with Tyson hitting big shots when required.

He flirted with a double-double on Monday night against Miami, posting nine points and nine rebounds. He also got three steals in 31 minutes of action.

In the end, the Heat took down the Cavaliers in their first matchup on Monday night in a wild game that needed overtime to settle matters. Andrew Wiggins finished things off with a lob finish with 0.4 seconds left.

So far, though, Cleveland hasn’t fared poorly at all despite being shorthanded. With Garland out, the Cavs still mustered a 4-3 record before he returned last Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Garland led the Cavaliers to three more wins and four overall before their heartbreaker in South Beach, where he went off and didn’t return in the third quarter.

But he, along with Tyson, will now be on the sidelines on Wednesday night, and the Cavs are back reading a familiar injury narrative, only this is a chapter they definitely want to close.