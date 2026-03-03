Cavs Insider Says LeBron James Return to Cleveland Is Almost a Done Deal

A Cleveland Cavaliers insider has given his jaw-dropping take on the rolling rumors surrounding LeBron James’ future ahead of next season.

James is playing out the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming off-season.

While he has not yet entered free agency, several reports indicate he is considered a major free-agent target this summer. And while James himself hasn’t announced anything, Cavaliers insider Sam Amico gave his take on the situation on the Bruce Drennan Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

"I've heard it's like 99%." - Sam Amico on LeBron James returning to Cleveland



Bruce Drennan Show, March 3, 2026

Breaking down James’ possible last dance in Cleveland

The most straightforward path could possibly be for James to agree to a veteran minimum contract. For someone in his 40s with more than two decades of NBA experience, that salary would land around the $3.6 million mark.

Still, it’s difficult to imagine a player of his stature embracing that kind of pay cut.

Cleveland’s other option would be to use its taxpayer mid-level exception, which is worth about $6 million. While it offers James a modest raise over the minimum, it presents its own challenges.

Using the exception would trigger a hard cap, which is a scenario that the Cavs would strongly want to avoid.

The franchise is already navigating a tight financial landscape. To put that into context, Cleveland is projected to have roughly $225 million committed in salary next season, a number that includes a late first-round pick but not Keon Ellis, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

The Cavaliers’ stance is somewhat straightforward: they would welcome James back, but only within the limits of what they can offer. If he’s willing to accept those terms — and the opportunity to return to Cleveland — the deal could come together. If not, their flexibility is quite limited.

At present, that payroll projection puts Cleveland about $2 million above the NBA’s second tax apron. Adding James via the mid-level exception would only increase financial pressure and impose hard cap restrictions.

The idea of James taking a minimum contract purely for a storybook ending feels far-fetched. Though he’s no longer in his prime, his performance — highlighted by a recent NBA All-Star appearance last month — remains well beyond that of a typical minimum-salary player.

In the end, the choice would be for James, it would require balancing pride, legacy and competitive goals against the financial realities facing the team.

A fairytale reunion may be possible. Whether it makes practical sense is a different question altogether.