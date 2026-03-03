Coach Kenny Atkinson stated after the first Pistons game that Donovan Mitchell's absence was not going to be something long term. Now he is missing his third straight game tonight and it has to leave some fans worried.

Without Mitchell over these last few games the Cavaliers have won one of the last three games. The one big positive of those two losses is that they were all one score games. The team has gotten better when he is absent from the lineup.

Last time out, the Cavs were in Brooklyn and had a tough matchup on their hands as they narrowly beat the Nets after struggling to find some offense all night. Cleveland won 106-102 behind a James Harden near triple-double.

One of the biggest stories of the Cavaliers last month of play has very clearly been Jarrett Allen. His February was arguably the best of any NBA player that month. On the NBA advanced statistics page, Jarrett Allen led the league on PIE or Player Impact Estimate.

It is a percentage of impact in the game calculated by a player's total stats compared to the rest of the teams. Allen's number was 20.5 which was higher than any other player in February, including teammate Donovan Mitchell.

There is a chance that the Cavs front office is not looking to try and push for a higher seed and value player health. Sitting in fourth currently they would take on the Pistons in the second round and current reports suggest some do not believe the Pistons would win in a seven game series between the two.

Being without Donovan Mitchell in tonight's rematch with the Pistons is not amazing, but it is not needed as we seen last time. Just limiting the mistakes from last time is more important.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is questionable.

Pistons: None

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Duncan Robinson

Ausar Thompson

Tobias Harris

Jalen Duren

Pistons at Cavs predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Pistons -2.5

O/U: 228.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley 25 PTS double double.

Cavaliers 119, Pistons 114: Being without Donovan Mitchell in tonight's rematch with the Pistons is not amazing, but they should play James Harden and prepare in case of any complications with Mitchell's injury and build chemistry on the court.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were phenomenal in the game on Friday. If Mobley can hit his free throws and Jaylon Tyson improves on the end of game decision making. This can be a win.

