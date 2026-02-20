Cleveland Cavaliers G-League Affiliate Trades For Two-Time NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing some firepower into their locker room with a two-time NBA All-Star, even if he isn’t on the active roster.

Cleveland’s G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, have traded with the Wisconsin Herd to bring in Victor Oladipo.

In exchange, the Charge gave up Jacob Gilyard, Drake Jeffries, a 2026 G-League second round draft pick and a 2026 G-League International Draft pick.

Who is Victor Oladipo?

Oladipo developed into a star in the late 2010’s, earning the Most Improved Player award in 2018 and being named an All-Star in both 2018 and 19 for the Indiana Pacers.

He was known for his freakish athleticism and his elite defense. In his best season he was able to average 23 points per game with 2.5 steals a night. In that season he also gave the Cavaliers and LeBron James a real challenge, taking it to seven games as Oladipo averaged 22.

Injuries have since derailed Oladipo’s career. He suffered an injury during his second All-Star season that held him out for most of the second half of the year. He hasn’t played in more than 45 games in a season since, bouncing between Indiana, Houston and Miami.

He last appeared on an NBA roster in 2023-24 for the Heat, but did not play that season.

For the Herd this season he’s been averaging 13.5 points, four assists and two steals per game. He’ll be joining a backcourt in Cleveland that already has former NBA player Killian Hayes, who is averaging 22 points and nearly nine assists per game.

The Cavaliers are clearly taking pride in the success of their development team, sitting second in the league at 15-6. Cleveland will be specifically keeping a close eye on Oladipo’s defense with the team, trying to see if they can find a roster spot for him for specific situations.

Could Oladipo become a Cav this season?

Notably, Oladipo is not eligible to sign a two-way contract while playing in the G-League. NBA players must have less than four years of experience in order to be eligible.

He would be eligible to sign a standard contract with any NBA team that has an open roster spot, including the Cavaliers. If Cleveland has any more injury problems this year, Oladipo would likely be the first name for the Cavaliers. Oladipo has made it clear he wants to be back in the NBA, and it willing to do anything to get there.

Cleveland will be able to closely watch Oladipo this year, having him in their facilities all season long. If no other team goes after him, he’ll likely be competing for a roster spot next season in training camps. Cleveland was reportedly interested in bringing in Oladipo this offseason, but never made a move.

It never hurts to have a player with that kind of experience in the locker room. Hopefully Oladipo gets a chane to show off what’s left in the tank with the Cavaliers.