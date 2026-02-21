Cleveland Cavaliers Unsung Heroes Catching Kenny Atkinson’s Eye During Win Streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to find new ways to win, and in their 118-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, it wasn’t just Donovan Mitchell’s 32-point performance that stood out.

While Mitchell once again proved why he is the team’s offensive engine, head coach Kenny Atkinson walked away equally encouraged by what his second unit brought to the floor.

Cleveland’s bench may not light up the scoring column, but its impact is undeniable.

Atkinson has leaned on a high-energy trio featuring Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder and Nae'Quan Tomlin, a group that shifts the tempo the moment it checks in. Their pace is relentless, turning half-court matchups into chaotic, up-and-down stretches that disrupt opponents’ rhythm.

“That second unit is our energy unit, and it just all of a sudden changes the whole speed of the game,” Atkinson explained. “We speed the other team up, and it's nice to have that change of pace. I know that's hard to play against.”

How the second unit operate

The defensive tone begins with Ellis. He combines fast hands, a quick vertical leap and impressive length to deflect passes and contest shots.

His instincts are unmatched on this Cavaliers side, that that is something that isn’t spoken about. He doesn’t simply react to plays; he predicts them.

Ellis routinely anticipates developing actions, jumps passing lanes, and forces ball-handlers into uncomfortable decisions. His deflections often spark immediate transition opportunities.

Schroder complements that disruption with full-court intensity. In focused 10-minute bursts, he applies suffocating 94-foot pressure, wearing down opposing guards and shrinking their operating space.

“I just love that he knows his role right off the bat,” Atkinson said of Schroder.

“I didn't even have a sit-down with him. Like he knows what this team needs. And he's done it in previous stops. He's got a history of this; he has not skipped a beat. Exactly what we need with the ball pressure and causing turnovers.”

For Tomlin, he adds more energy and versatility, helping the unit switch, scramble and recover without losing momentum. Together, the trio may not be tasked with setting the scoreboard ablaze, but they change the game’s emotional temperature.

For Atkinson, that second unit represents more than depth. It’s a defensive weapon — one capable of flipping games through effort, anticipation and unrelenting pace.

And with the Cavaliers seemingly unfazed by the All-Star break momentum, it seems that the second unit, which thrives on being reliable, is a perfect fit for the Cavs.