Dennis Schroder Praises Cavs Chemistry Even Though They’re Missing One Key Detail

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder believes the foundation for a deep run in the playoffs is already being built, and it starts with chemistry – even if they haven’t done one of the fundamental parts as a team.

Schroder made his home debut on Wednesday night in the Cavs’ 138-113 rout of the Washington Wizards, chipping in with seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench, but he feels that the organization did a great job in getting players with mature heads that will put the team first and that it will add, hopefully, to an NBA championship-winning squad.

However, since the trade deadline, the Cavaliers have had little time to practice and haven’t actually got together in the gym yet.

“We're a winning organization who wants to win every single game, so [I’m] really excited to be here,” Schroder said. "It was a rough two months for me, beginning of the season, but being a part of the Cleveland organization [has] been great. And we [haven’t] even practiced yet."

“But, the chemistry you can tell is on a high notch and we just want to keep it going.”

The new-look Cavs haven't even practiced together yet

Despite no practice sessions, the early signs have been overwhelmingly positive. Through the first four games with the reshaped roster, Schroder says the cohesion has stood out.

Despite limited preparation time, the group has quickly found a rhythm on both ends of the floor. For Schroder, that immediate connection is no accident.

With stars like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden setting the tone, roles have become clear, and accountability has followed.

“James, I mean, he's one of the best ones who ever played this game, and to play alongside him and Donovan Mitchell, of course, as well,” Schroder explains.

“Then you got JA, you got Evan Mobley, it's a, it's a really special group. You got the people coming off the bench too, and myself and Keon, I think it’s really tough to guard. And I'm really excited just to be here and try to chip in as much as I can to win as [many] games as possible.”

The blend of veteran experience and competitive hunger has helped smooth over what could have been an awkward transition period after the deadline moves. Instead of growing pains, the Cavaliers have displayed composure and an unselfish approach. Something that lacked in the early part of the season, as injuries and multiple lineups led to an inconsistent start.

Schroder’s role within that structure has been to bring pace, defensive intensity and playmaking. He understands how crucial this stage of the season is. With only a couple of months before the playoffs begin in April, there is little margin for error. Establishing trust now could pay dividends when the games are more meaningful.

“When you come to a new organization and a winning organization, you just try to see the first couple of games and see what works,” Schroder said.

“I think with practices and a couple more games under my belt, then I know exactly what I have to do to help this team, and I'm looking forward to that.”

And as teams pause for the All-Star break, it arrives at an ideal time for Schroder, as he is set to return home tomorrow to celebrate his son’s birthday and spend valuable time with his family.

He will rejoin the team on February 16, refreshed and ready for what he describes as a critical two-month push. That short reset, could prove vital.

For Schroder, the opportunity feels especially meaningful. Fresh off leading Germany to the FIBA EuroBasket title last summer — where he earned tournament MVP honors — he knows what championship basketball requires. That experience has only intensified his desire to compete for an NBA title.