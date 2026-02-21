Top Three Cleveland Cavaliers Standouts From Victory Over Charlotte Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers kept up their red-hot run in their February schedule with a 118-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
The trio of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and James Harden took point for the Cavs as they scored a combined 76 points.
Rookie wing Kon Knueppel, who is fresh off a short run alongside Jaylon Tyson in the Rising Stars Challenge, led the way for Charlotte with 33 points and seven makes from the three-point line.
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen, an anchor for the Cavs' core four for more than half a decade, finished the night with 26 points and 14 rebounds while staying efficient with 11 makes on 15 tries.
He only continued his month of brilliance as he notched his 15th double-double of the year, including his sixth in seven games, as he confidently worked in the paint on both sides of the floor. The former All-Star leads the Cavs with 12 rebounds per game while taking second place on the roster with just over 23 points per game in the month of February.
He'll need to keep his impressive streak alive as Cleveland takes to Oklahoma City to face one of the NBA's strongest squads in the Thunder on Sunday.
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell pushed past a slower shooting night to end things off with a team-leading 32 points. The fourth-year Cavalier used his strength and smarts as a downhill scorer to finally find his stride in the fourth quarter, where he hit four of his six tries from the floor and one of his two shots from three-point range.
He tacked on four assists as he threaded the needle on tough passes and tied together an early fastbreak to put the Cavs up by one early on.
James Harden
James Harden continued to make his mark as a passer with a game-leading eight assists as he continuously found his teammates on more routine passes. He added 18 points as an up-and-down shooting night was highlighted by a barrage of floaters and a pair of three-point makes. The Cavs are 5-0 since the 11-time All-Star first made his Cavs debut earlier this month, but will be tested as they face two conference leaders in the Thunder and Detroit Pistons over their next stretch of February matchups.
Cleveland will move on to face Oklahoma City at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday in the Paycom Center. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Alex Sabri began contributing to the BIGPLAY Network in September 2025. He also contributes to Chicago Sky on SI and FanSided's High Post Hoops. The Purdue and Cleveland State graduate has over two years of journalism experience in collegiate and professional sports, as well as local journalism, and a few more years of sports blogging experience. Though he specializes in covering Ohio sports for BIGPLAY, his interests include the NBA, WNBA, NFL, Cleveland Guardians and college football and basketball.Follow asabri012