Cleveland Cavaliers unveil new home court ahead of NBA Cup Tournament
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have their home court design set for their in-season tournament, the Emirates NBA Cup.
The team announced their NBA Cup schedule back in August, which includes four total games in the group stage. Of these four games, Cleveland will play two of their games at home, two of them on the road, and will feature a slightly adjusted version of their home court from last season's wine-colored court.
The team made the announcement via X on Friday, giving fans a preview of what they will see in their first home matchup of the tournament.
Many fans wondered what home court the Cavaliers would roll out for their home games of the tournament, and if the team would revert to previously seen renditions of the court design that have received mixed reactions since the in-season NBA Cup debuted during the 2023 season.
With the NBA unveiling all 30 team courts, the Cavaliers ultimately decided to revive the design of their court they featured in last season's NBA Cup, which is a deep, hearty, red wine color with an all-black border surrounding its perimeter.
The newest change to the court happens to be at the center jump circle, which was changed for this season from their trademark Cavalier ‘C’ to a very simple but effective ‘Cleveland’ script logo.
The Cavaliers will debut their new court design in their first game of the tournament on Halloween against the Toronto Raptors. Their other home game takes place on November 21st against the Indiana Pacers, which will conclude Cleveland's use of the new rendition of their home court.
Cleveland will also play two games on the road in the NBA Cup, with their first matchup taking place on November 7th against the Washington Wizards, and their final game of the group stage on November 28th against the Atlanta Hawks.
In their first year participating in the NBA Cup in 2023, the Cavaliers went 3-1 in the group stage, missing out on advancing to the next round. In 2024, Cleveland went 2-2 in their four games, also missing out on advancing.
Their previous results of the last two seasons could give the team more motivation to finally win out in the group stage and give themselves a shot at an NBA Cup championship. Their first game will take place at home next Friday night at Rocket Arena against the Toronto Raptors, as the team will look to right the wrongs of the last NBA Cup tournaments.
The Cavaliers lost their first game of the season to the New York Knicks on Wednesday and will look for a win Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.