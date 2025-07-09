Cavaliers' NBA Cup Opponents Have Been Revealed
Although their entire 82-game schedule isn't set in stone, the Cleveland Cavaliers now know who they will face during Group Play action during the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that the Cavaliers would be in the Eastern Conference's Group A. Joining Cleveland in Group A are the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards. Group Play action begins on October 31 and will end on November 28 with the Cavaliers hosting the Pacers and Raptors at Rocket Arena and taking on the Wizards and Hawks on the road.
Eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds, where the team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups and one “wild card” team from each conference. The wild card will be the team from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in its group.
The 22 teams that do not qualify for the Knockout Rounds will play two regular-season games on off nights during the Knockout Rounds (Dec. 11 or 12 and Dec. 14 or 15). The four teams that lose in the Quarterfinals will play a regular-season game on Dec. 11, 12, 14 or 15.
Last season, the Cavaliers went 2-2 in Group Play action, losing to the Hawks and Boston Celtics on the road. As an organization, Cleveland has never advanced past the Group Play stage of the NBA Cup. However, based on this year's Group, the Cavaliers could have a shot to reach Las Vegas to win the annual in-season tournament.
Against Washington and Toronto, Cleveland was 8-0 last season, giving them a shot to remain in the mix to advance toward the knockout portion. However, against the Pacers (1-3) and Hawks (1-2), it was a different story, and should give the Cavaliers some challenges depending on how Cleveland and their opponent are fairing health-wise at the time of the matchup.