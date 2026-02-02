Tracking Every Move Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline

Deals around the NBA are starting to pick up ahead of the trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. The Hawks sending franchise cornerstone Trae Young to the Wizards in early January is the headline of the trade season so far, but plenty of deals are yet to materialize this week. Among the outstanding questions is whether the Bucks will move Giannis Antetokounmpo in season or wait until the offseason and if a market for Ja Morant develops. Sports Illustrated is tracking every move this season and will update throughout the week and on deadline day.

Feb. 1: Hawks, Blazers make swap

To Trail Blazers:

F Vít Krejčí

To Hawks:

C Duop Reath

2027 second-round pick

2030 second-round pick

Jan. 31: Cavs-Kings-Bulls three-team swap

To Cavaliers:

G Dennis Schröder (from Kings)

G Keon Ellis (from Kings)

F Emanuel Miller (from Bulls)

To Kings:

F De'Andre Hunter (from Cavaliers)

To Bulls:

F Dario Šarić (from Kings)

Two future second-round picks (2027, 2029) (from Cavaliers)

Jan. 7: Hawks trade Trae Young to Wizards

To Wizards:

G Trae Young

To Hawks:

F Corey Kispert

G CJ McCollum

