Tracking Every Move Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline
Deals around the NBA are starting to pick up ahead of the trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday. The Hawks sending franchise cornerstone Trae Young to the Wizards in early January is the headline of the trade season so far, but plenty of deals are yet to materialize this week. Among the outstanding questions is whether the Bucks will move Giannis Antetokounmpo in season or wait until the offseason and if a market for Ja Morant develops. Sports Illustrated is tracking every move this season and will update throughout the week and on deadline day.
Feb. 1: Hawks, Blazers make swap
To Trail Blazers:
- F Vít Krejčí
To Hawks:
- C Duop Reath
- 2027 second-round pick
- 2030 second-round pick
Jan. 31: Cavs-Kings-Bulls three-team swap
To Cavaliers:
- G Dennis Schröder (from Kings)
- G Keon Ellis (from Kings)
- F Emanuel Miller (from Bulls)
To Kings:
- F De'Andre Hunter (from Cavaliers)
To Bulls:
- F Dario Šarić (from Kings)
- Two future second-round picks (2027, 2029) (from Cavaliers)
Jan. 7: Hawks trade Trae Young to Wizards
To Wizards:
- G Trae Young
To Hawks:
- F Corey Kispert
- G CJ McCollum
