Donovan Mitchell not content despite the Cavs beating Nuggets to continue good form

It seems that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fortunes are swinging in the direction they want it to go.

The Cavs beat a Denver Nuggets outfit without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson 113-108 on Friday night. The trio were all out through injury, and even Jokic’s backup center, Jonas Valanciunas, was absent with a right calf strain.

However, despite their third win in a row, it’s no cause for celebration in the Cavs camp, with Donovan Mitchell not content with the recent run of results.

“We still got a ways to go,” Mitchell said to reporters after the win, shaking his head.

“We’re playing well. And maybe I’m overly, like a little too much, but that’s just the way it is. We’ve done it for 10, 11 days. Obviously, the Knicks’ loss was tough, the Houston game was tough, but outside of those games, we’ve shown that there’s a different vibe.

“You see it on the court, it’s different. Now, instead of seven games, it’s 10, 10, it’s 12. We’re at a time where we don’t just talk about it, we just do it.”

Mitchell continues to exemplify a star who lets his play do the talking, quietly going about his business while remaining deeply invested in the Cavaliers' success, and it’s showing within the team at a vital stage of the season.

With injuries now healing for the majority and collective quotes from coaches and players at the start of the season preferring the problems to happen in October rather than the business part of the season, thankfully, are coming to fruition. The Cavs are showing life, and it’s coming at a good time.

In their impressive win over the Denver Nuggets, Mitchell delivered a commanding 33-point performance, setting the tone offensively and guiding Cleveland through key moments without overshadowing the collective effort.

The Cavaliers were intelligent and opportunistic, taking full advantage of Denver’s absences. Cleveland dominated the glass 55-32, a decisive edge that helped control the pace and limit second chances.

That physical presence has become a hallmark of a Cavaliers team that has found its footing since Christmas Day.

While Mitchell has led the charge with consistent scoring and leadership, the Cavs’ recent success has clearly been fueled by balanced contributions across the roster.

Against Denver, Darius Garland added 18 points and came up clutch late, while De’Andre Hunter contributed 16 points with timely shot-making. Jarrett Allen anchored the interior with eight points and 12 rebounds, helping Cleveland stay competitive when it mattered most.

Trailing 105-101 with 4:43 remaining, the Cavs responded with a decisive 10-0 run. Garland’s three-pointer with 2:13 left put them ahead for good, sealing a win that highlighted Cleveland’s resilience, chemistry, and belief—qualities that reflect Mitchell’s steady influence on the team.