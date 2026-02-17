Donovan Mitchell Gets High Praise From NBA All-Star Peers

In a year where he’s averaging over 30 points and leading the Cavaliers firmly to a playoff position despite dealing with injuries to teammates and a shuffling roster, Donovan Mitchell earned his seventh All-Star selection.

Despite not being recognized as a starter, an honor voted on primarily by fans, the players still recognized Mitchell as one of the best in the league right now.

In a recent poll conducted by the Athletic, All-Stars and others at All-Star weekend voted on who the best player in the NBA was right now. Mitchell received two votes, tying him for third and making him just one of four players with multiple votes.

Who else was received votes?

Leading the poll was three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (five votes), who was followed by reigning MVP and champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (three votes). Mitchell was tied with Luka Doncic, while six other players received just one vote.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Donic are currently the two leading the MVP race, with both averaging over the 30 point per game mark too. Jokic is still a candidate to win the award, but has missed some time this year and will be fighting to reach the NBA’s 65 game minimum for players.

As for Mitchell, he’s generally not regarded as a top option for the award. Despite all the personal success he’s had this season, the team isn’t meeting its full potential. That’s going to dissuade voters from looking at Mitchell this season.

Why is Mitchell regarded as one of the best?

Mitchell is one of the league’s purest scorers, with the ability to score at all three levels. His a terrific three point shooter, came into the league primarily as a slasher who can throw down a dunk with authority, and has developed a smooth midrange jumper.

He has also become a high-caliber playmaker this season, taking over point guard duties for large chunks of the season with Darius Garland missing time before his trade.

Mitchell has always been in the playoffs every season of his career, and have never averaged less than 20 points per game in a season.

He’s one of the league’s most dynamic threats and immediately turns the Cavaliers into contenders in the East every season, as long as he can maintain in the postseason. That’ll be Mitchell’s next steps.

For Mitchell, it’s time for him to prove that he really is one of the league’s best. The Cavaliers have a few months left to climb the Eastern Conference, and get ready for what may be the most important playoff run of Mitchell’s career. If the Cavaliers are early exits again, big changes could be coming in the offseason.

