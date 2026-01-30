Five Questions Ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning a five-game road trip on the West Coast when they take on the Phoenix Suns inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Cavs beat the Suns on New Year's Eve inside Rocket Arena, so they will be going for the season series sweep. To learn more about the Suns' current state of affairs, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

1. How have the Suns been since they came to Cleveland on New Year’s Eve?

The Suns are 6-3 to start January and have beaten some incredibly talented teams in the process, including the Knicks, Thunder, 76ers and Pistons last night for the first of a back-to-back.

Jalen Green unfortunately suffered another small setback with his hamstring while Devin Booker will miss roughly a week with his sprained ankle. Phoenix still has powered through even with their two best players in and out of the lineup, and they very much look like a postseason team.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley drives on Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

2. What is one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

They’re physical, almost more than anybody in the league. They’re top-five in fouls called against per night, so teams are often hitting the free throw line against Phoenix.

However, the Suns also benefit from that with being a top five unit in points allowed per game and steals per night. It’s a fine line, but boy does Phoenix walk it.

3. What does the trade deadline look like for the Suns?

With Phoenix’s unexpected success, the Suns are now more likely to explore something within the next week — however it won’t be a big splash. There’s speculation Phoenix wants to upgrade the power forward position while also ducking under the luxury tax threshold. Can they accomplish both? That’s the golden question for owner Mat Ishbia.

4. If the Suns were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Exhaustion, probably. They fought against the East’s best team in Detroit on Thursday and could be physically exhausted from the battle with Cleveland on the second end of their back to back. The Cavs obviously a strong team in their own right, so particularly im watching Suns center Mark Williams and how he controls the paint tonight.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

The Cavaliers take advantage of a beat-up Suns squad edge out a close one in Phoenix. Give me Cleveland by five.