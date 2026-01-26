Cleveland Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Reveals Dean Wade's Nickname

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade doesn't always get the most recognition, but he is someone that every team in the NBA should want on their roster.

Several teams have reportedly been looking at the possibility of adding Wade to their team with the trade deadline coming up next week, but the Cavs appear happy with him on the team.

Wade scored ten points in the team's latest victory against the Orlando Magic, but he had a strong impact for the team in things that cannot be seen in the box score. Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell spoke about Wade's impact and what he is able to bring to the table.

“Big time. That is who Dean is, right? He is on the boards. We call him “The Blanket.” He is finding ways to get stops," Mitchell said.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade before the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Dean Wade Doing Wonders For Cavaliers

Wade's role on the team is not the most important in terms of scoring. That job goes to Mitchell and others, but Wade is always going to bring a high level of efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson also spoke highly of Wade following the team's latest win against the Orlando Magic.

“I’m so glad you noticed that. Someone said he pitched a perfect game today, right? He didn’t miss from the field," Atkinson said.

"He’s kind of the ultimate glue guy. I know that’s the cliche everyone uses, but it’s true. You get all the defense stuff, and when he makes threes, we’re a tough team to beat. But it’s great having a lead stopper that you can rely on in the big moments. And like you said, he hit the big three there. I felt like that kind of closed the game.”

The more Wade gets into the season, the more he becomes a reliable asset for the Cavs. He continues to show why the Cavs have invested in him, and the fact that he is only getting better is a welcomed sign for Cleveland and what they could be able to do in the second half of the season.

Wade and the Cavs are back in action tonight as they take on the Magic for a second time in three nights. The Magic will be hungry for a win, but it'll be up to the Cavs to defend home court. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.