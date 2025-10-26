Former Cavaliers player not expected to return to Cleveland due to injury
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without polarizing guard Kevin Porter Jr. on Sunday.
The Bucks are set to travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to take on the Cavaliers for each team's third game of the 2025-26 season. Porter Jr., who has been bouncing around on different teams for the past few seasons after spending one year in Cleveland, has seemed to finally find his footing with the Bucks.
However, he unfortunately suffered a lower body injury, being officially ruled as a left ankle sprain.
The injury for Porter Jr. came in the Bucks' opening game of the campaign. Prior to his injury, he scored 10 points in just nine minutes of action. His early momentum helped surge the team to a win as they currently sit 2-0 on the young season.
Head coach of Milwaukee, Doc Rivers, indicated that the sprain was pretty bad and it would be a bit of time before he laced back up his shoes and returned to the court on gameday.
Without Porter Jr., there is a clear absence in offensive rhythm for the Bucks, something that Cleveland can certainly capitalize on.
He was the clear-cut point guard in the Bucks' rotation, with Rivers having to turn to back-ups Ryan Rollins and Cole Anthony to attempt to fill his void. The injury to Porter Jr. also puts a strain on the rotation, meaning both players will have to take on huge chunks of minutes without having anyone to relieve them.
In the team's win over the Toronto Raptors, Anthony scored 23 points in 27 minutes, showing he can contribute to the scoring that Porter Jr. left a void in.
The Cavaliers have a massive opportunity to put a breakneck pace on the game, flying up and down the court in hopes of tiring out the Bucks. If they can also put the guards in foul trouble early, they may set themselves up for a comfortable win at home.
The Cavaliers themselves will obviously be without the two main injured members of the roster, guards Darius Garland and Max Strus, but other than that, they look to be relatively healthy.
Unlike the Bucks, they are not undefeated on the season after suffering a loss in the season-opener at Madison Square Garden to the New York Knicks. The loss helped set the stage for what the Cavaliers needed to address, with them immediately bouncing back with a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, 131-124.
While it would have been interesting to see Porter Jr. return to the city that drafted him way back in first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Cavalier faithful will have to wait.
During his time with the Cavaliers, Porter Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.2 minutes of action. His one year in Cleveland was also filled with plenty of controversies before the two sides parted ways.
Since then, he has had stops with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets before spending the past two seasons with the Bucks.
The timetable to see him return from injury for the Bucks is currently up in the air, but when they get him back, people will yet again see the true impact he can have on the basketball court.