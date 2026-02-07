Former Cavs Player Says James Harden, Donovan Mitchell Already Recruited LeBron James

LeBron James' summer return to the Cleveland Cavaliers seems less and less like a rumor or the wishful thinking of Northeast, Ohio hoop heads. The King's pending return now seems nearly as certain as the crosstown Browns starting three or more underwhelming quarterbacks next fall.

With James having been in trade rumors for weeks, coupled with his summer free agency, age, and Los Angeles' clear pivot toward Luka Doncic as the franchise cornerstone, the LBJ return to Cleveland part deux has picked up considerable steam.

The latest to hop onboard the James-to-Cleveland train was former LBJ Cavalier teammate, Kendrick Perkins. "Big Perk," appearing on his Road Trippin podcast alongside Cavs fan favorites Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton, let it be known that James Harden and Donovan Mitchell have already begun laying out the welcome mat for James.

"My sources told me that Donovan Mitchell and James Harden already are starting the push to go and recruit LeBron James this offseason," Perkins said. "I'm just telling you, my sources tell me (as) soon as James Harden got on the phone (after being dealt to Cleveland) or got around the team, the initial was, 'Hey, we about to make this run.'"

Perkins, who played alongside James during parts of the 2015 and 2018 seasons in Cleveland, continued relaying what he'd heard from his sources post-Harden trade: "We about to go all out, but we want LeBron James."

The Cavs haven't publicly commented on LeBron, which is wise considering that doing so about a player on an opposing team would result in a hefty fine. But they haven't exactly leaked that they're disinterested either.

Where there's smoke, there's apparently fire.

Assuming LeBron is willing to take a hefty pay cut from the more than $52 million he's making as a Laker this season (not always a sure thing with James), the Cavs should be able to ink their former MVP without sacrificing any major pieces of the roster.

Cleveland's opening night roster next season could very well include a pair of former league MVP's (James and Harden), a former Defensive Player of the Year (Evan Mobley) and the franchise record holder for points in a game (71, Donovan Mitchell).

Your move, OKC. (Actually, not really. Stand pat. PLEASE stand pat for the sake of Cavs fans everywhere).

Of course, the Cavs still have a season to finish before proving Kendrick Perkins' sources right or wrong as it pertains to James. Their current sights are set on again sitting atop the NBA's throne before possibly entertaining The King.

That journey continues Saturday night when the Cavs visit Sacramento in what is expected to be James Harden's Cavaliers debut. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.