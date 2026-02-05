Kawhi Leonard Has Sad Reaction to James Harden, Paul George Trio Being Broken Up

When the Clippers brought James Harden to the squad in Oct. 2023 through a trade with the 76ers, the franchise had high hopes for the trio of Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Would Los Angeles finally make the NBA Finals for the first time in team history?

The short answer to that question is no. The trio only made it to the opening round of the playoffs that season, falling to the Mavericks in six games. Following the 2023–24 season, George was traded to the 76ers, ending the trio’s brief team-up in Los Angeles. Harden was traded to the Cavaliers this week, leaving just Leonard with the Clippers of the three stars.

After Leonard and L.A. lost to Harden’s new Cleveland team on Wednesday night, he was asked how he felt about the trio being officially broken up. He understood that’s just how the NBA works, but of course was sad that they failed to get the job done.

“Players come in and out all the time throughout organizations.” Leonard said. “It’s the NBA. We know why these guys left. I wish them the best of luck. Tried to help [Harden] stay, but business calls.”

When looking back at what could’ve been, Leonard seems to have accepted the end of the Clippers trio and that he needs to stop dwelling on the past and move forward with who Los Angeles currently has on the roster.

“You always think you got a chance to win, I mean it’s hard to say at the time. Obviously, you need luck in this league with shots, with injuries, with everything. It’s just how it played out,” Leonard said. “Wanted to try to give it another round, but it didn’t happen that way. ... It’s over. Guys are gone.”

The Clippers did receive Darius Garland in the trade for Harden. We’ll see whether Garland and Leonard can turn into LA’s new star duo.

