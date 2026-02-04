Will James Harden Make Play in Cavs vs. Clippers? Insider Shares Debut Date

It would be absolute cinema if Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden was able to make his team debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, who just dealt him for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, when the two teams meet up tonight for their annual meeting at the Intuit Dome.

Unfortunately for those wanting that to happen, Harden will not be available for the team's game against his former Clippers squad. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Harden could make his Cavs debut as early as Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

"11-time NBA All-Star James Harden — if acclimation goes as planned — is expected to make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, sources say," Haynes tweeted.

Harden Could Make Debut vs. Kings

While the trade has been made official by both teams, it appears that it will take some time for Harden to get acclimated with the Cavs, so he is taking a few days before suiting up with the team for the first time.

As for Garland, he is still dealing with a toe injury that has kept him out for the last nine games. That will keep him out for the team's first game with the Clippers.

In the meantime, the Cavs and Clippers are scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET inside the Intuit Dome. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.