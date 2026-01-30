Cavs Insider Believes Cleveland Is Realistic Landing Spot for LeBron James

Rumors of a LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers are quickly turning from a hush to a roar. After James shed tears during (another) mid-game video tribute that was played during LA’s Wednesday night loss to Cleveland, LBJ’s possible return to The Land again took center stage.

This time around, it seems as if a Cleveland – LBJ reunion actually has legs and is more than just wishful (and unrealistic) thinking from Cavaliers fans who never parted with those 23 jerseys.

Count Cavs insider Sam Amico, of Hoops Wire and Full Court Cleveland, among those in and around the NBA who can envision James leaving the Lakers for the Cavs … or two other franchises.

“I think there are three spots (LeBron would play other than LA), in no particular order,” Amico began during a Thursday airing of Full Court Cleveland on the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “I’ve kind of identified three places where, at least people around the league are talking about. And one would be Cleveland.

“… Obvious reasons. He’d fit right in.”

"I identified three places where people around the league are talking about... Cleveland, Golden State, and San Antonio. Those are the three spots people are speculating." 👀👑@AmicoHoops says LeBron James may make a third return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/V3AUqrSNhf — Full Court Cleveland (@FullCourtCLE) January 29, 2026

To be clear, though there is plenty of speculation that the Lakers would like to move James ahead of the February 5th trade deadline – and he may be open to a separation – there’s a better chance of Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski starting a pickleball doubles team than James being traded from Hollywood.

LeBron has a massive contract ($52.6 million), a no-trade clause, and is a free agent after the season. Pick any of the three as to why he’s staying in Los Angeles for the season. Of course, a fourth option, a buyout, could potentially be on the table, but it’s extremely unlikely the Lakers would be willing to pay LeBron an absurd amount of money to pack his bags. And he’s given no indication, at least publicly, that he’d even be open to the possibility.

Which brings us to his pending free agency and a possible move back to Cleveland, or elsewhere.

“Golden State would be another spot (for LeBron to sign ahead of next season),” Amico added, ensuring nightmares for every Cavs fan listening. “I think the third (team possibility) is a long shot, but it would be something that basketball-wise would really work, would be San Antonio.

“All of a sudden Victor Wembanyama has a guy out there on the wing who’s won a lot, does a lot of things, can still get downhill and creates a ton for others.”

LeBron teaming with an alien in something other than a Space Jam reboot?

Nightmares back on.

All this speculation centers on two things: LeBron continuing to play next season, rather than retiring, and actually wanting to play for a team other than the Lakers.

Both have been assumed, but neither is a certainty. Amico reiterated as much: “On one hand I’d be surprised if he went back to LA. On the other hand, I just don’t know if that’s his place anymore in terms of the team.”

Who’s ready for summer?