Grading Cleveland Cavaliers James Harden Trade One Month Later

After days of speculation, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade to acquire a former MVP in James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick.

This trade shook the NBA and was the talk of the league for quite some time. With Garland being a fan favorite in Cleveland, the trade drew some criticism.

However, the Cavaliers, being contenders, needed to ensure they would have a healthy guard rotation come playoff time, this drew praise for their boldness to go all in on this season.

After weighing some pros and cons, this trade was initially a B for the Cavaliers.

However, since a month has elapsed there are new pros and cons to weigh, so let’s regrade the blockbuster swap of Harden and Garland.

Analyzing the pros

One of the major initial pros of this swap has already been negated, this would be availability.

The primary benefit of this trade was that Harden was going to be more available than Garland. Flash forward one month and Garland has officially returned to action this week for the Clippers.

Meanwhile, Harden recently returned to action himself from a thumb fracture. The Cavaliers are allowing Harden to play through a minor thumb fracture, but has already had to miss time with the injury.

An advantage of the Harden acquisition that the Cavaliers have already gotten to see is his phenomenal ability to score the ball. When he was healthy, Harden showcased the reason he is a former MVP, scoring the ball effortlessly and drawing a ton of attention.

This shift in defensive focus was expected to take pressure off of Mitchell and allow him to score a bit easier. In actuality, it took pressure off of Jarrett Allen and allowed him to return to a high level of play.

The cons remain

The downsides of the Harden acquisition remain the same. He has a reputation of jumping ship, especially if his team underperforms in the postseason. He is a decade older than Garland, and with his new thumb injury he is now in and out of the lineup just like Garland was.

The reality of the trade has now set in. Garland is healthy and Harden is weathering an injury. He is on an expiring deal, with a player option and very much controls his own future after this season.

If the Cavaliers want to capitalize on the Harden trade, they have to capitalize on this season.

Regrading

After a month, this trade has slipped to a C for the Cavaliers.

Given the Cavaliers still appear to be one of the most likely teams to win the East, this trade doesn’t take too big of a hit in grade, so long as the team meets post-season expectations.

However, Garland returned much quicker than the Cavaliers expected and fate giving Harden a minor injury himself does bring this transaction down a letter grade.