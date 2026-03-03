Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

For the second time in less than a week, the Detroit Pistons will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle between Eastern Conference contenders.

Detroit needed overtime to win Friday’s matchup between these teams, even though James Harden (thumb) and Donovan Mitchell (groin) were out of the lineup. Harden is off the injury report for this matchup while Mitchell is listed as out.

The Cavs won the first meeting between these teams this season by 21 points, but since then we’ve seen two games decided by less than five that went Detroit’s way. Oddsmakers have set Pistons as the favorite in Tuesday’s final regular-season meeting between these teams.

Cade Cunningham (third in the MVP odds) and the Pistons have stepped up their play against quality teams all season, going 24-7 against squads that are .500 or better. Will that trend continue on the road on Tuesday?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop pick and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-110)

Cavs +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons: -142

Cavs: +120

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pistons vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pistons record: 45-14

Cavs record: 38-24

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Wendell Moore Jr. – out

Isaac Jones – out

Bobi Klintman – questionable

Chaz Lanier – questionable

Tolu Smith – questionable

Cavs Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell – out

Darius Brown – out

Max Strus – out

Riley Minix – out

Dean Wade – questionable

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Cade Cunningham OVER 26.5 Points (-109)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Cunningham is worth a look as a scorer:

Cunningham dropped 25 points on 21 shots in an overtime win over the Cavs in late February, and I’m buying him to have an even bigger game on Tuesday.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from 3, and he’s had an even bigger offensive role as of late. The All-Star guard is averaging 23.0 shots per game since the All-Star break, leading to 26.5 points per game.

Cleveland doesn’t have a ton of great wing defenders to put on the bigger Cunningham, and the star guard has one of the best scoring floors in the league given his night-to-night usage (30.1 usage rate).

I’ll back him to clear his season average in Tuesday’s divisional battle.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Detroit struggled a bit with the short-handed Cavs last week, but I’m buying it on the road with Mitchell (groin) still sidelined.

Cleveland is just 3-4 in the seven games that the All-NBA guard has missed this season, and the Cavs haven’t exactly thrived against the top teams in the league. They are just 16-18 against teams that are .500 or better, and the Pistons certainly fall into that bucket.

Detroit is No. 2 in defense, No. 11 in offense and No. 3 in net rating this season, and it’s posted an impressive 21-7 record on the road. The Pistons are also 24-7 against teams that are .500 or better.

With Isaiah Stewart set to return from suspension on Tuesday, the Pistons should match up better in the frontcourt in this game. I’ll back them to win outright in this Eastern Conference battle.

Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

