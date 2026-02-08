How Cleveland Cavaliers Came Away With Exhilarating Win Against Sacramento Kings

Not only was it James Harden's debut in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform. But it was also Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis' first game against their former team since coming over from the Sacramento Kings.

It was the fourth matchup of a long 5-game west coast trip for Cleveland who comes with a 132-126 victory, improving to 32-21 on the season.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 35 points, four assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. Jarrett Allen followed up with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist. While Harden finished with 23 points, eight assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

It was a sluggish start for the Cavs who trailed 24-13 with 4:14 left in the first quarter. But a quick 6-0 run would force Doug Christie to call a timeout being up just five. It was the defense being led by Schroder as soon as he hit the floor, forcing four early Kings turnovers. Turning into a back and forth game to end the quarter, Sacramento held onto a 31-25 lead.

The pair of teammates coming over in a trade that featured De'Andre Hunter ignited the offense on a 15-2 run to begin the second quarter. Ellis came in knocking down a huge pair of three's off the bench to help give the Cavaliers a 40-33 lead with 7:59 left in the half.

Things would continue as Cleveland built up a 55-46 lead. Harden knocked down his first three and was already up to four assists by halftime. Allen was feasting early on starting off a hot 7/7 scoring 17 points. But give Sacramento credit as the finished out the quarter on a 9-2 run, cutting their deficit down to 57-55.

It was quite the roller coaster of a third quarter to say the least. The Kings would keep their momentum going with a 20-5 run to open up a 86-76 lead. Only for the Cavaliers to respond right back with an 11-0 run to retake a 87-86 lead. Get ready for one last ride though as it was the home team with a narrow 96-93 lead at the end of the quarter, setting up for a great finish.

Mitchell would show why he came in leading the NBA in second half scoring this season. After finishing with just six points in the first half, he would come up with 29 points in the second half tonight. The Cavs needed it too as it was a back and forth fourth quarter with nothing coming easy. They still trailed 116-114 with 4:48 left to play.

Despite finishing with just six points, Ellis made himself known on the defensive end down the stretch coming away with three steals in the final frame. But the Kings would build up a 121-114 lead only to be letdown.

The beard was in full effect as Harden led the offense on a 8-2 run, knocking down back-to-back three's to give the Cavs a 122-121 lead late in the fourth. He finished with 15 points in the quarter, going for a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. It would be more than enough to help push the Cavaliers to a 132-126 win in Sacramento.

Cleveland next faces the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at 9:00 p.m.