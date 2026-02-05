Cavaliers Get Great Grades For James Harden, Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder Trades

The Cleveland Cavaliers are walking away from the trade deadline with three new players that should help their team compete for a championship this year.

After kicking off the week with a deal involving the Sacramento Kings, the Cavs got Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. They sweetened the pot a little bit two days later by acquiring James Harden in exchange for Darius Garland in a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's a look at the grades for each player following the deadline.

Keon Ellis

Ellis was one of the more intriguing guards on the trade market, and he ended up with the Cavaliers, giving them a strong depth piece in the second unit. Ellis is a great two-way player on an expiring contract, and the cost to acquire him was not substantial.

The Cavs were also able to save some money on their tax bill by acquiring Ellis for DeAndre Hunter. Kobe Altman and the front office should be applauded for bringing Ellis in. — Grade: A

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Dennis Schroder

Schroder is another player that was sought after at the deadline, and he ultimately ended up with the Cavs. While he has multiple years on his deal, he is one of the more established backup point guards in the league, and the team should be lucky to have him. He brings a lot to the table that Lonzo Ball did not, and while his defense is not as strong, he has teammates that can make up for it. Bringing Schroder on is a risk, but it didn't cost the team much to acquire him, and he is an ideal second-string point guard for a playoff run. — Grade: B+

James Harden

The Cavs are absolutely rolling the dice when it comes to Harden trading Garland to acquire him in hopes of winning a championship this season.

The trade for Harden suggested that the Cavs want to win a championship this year, and it's something that should boost the energy around the roster. Of course, there are longevity concerns and fit issues based on his previous stops, but Cleveland made this deal thinking about the next couple of months. In the offseason, the trade will be explored, and it's possible Harden may end up somewhere else. But for the short term, this is a great deal for Cleveland, and it makes their title hopes that much more serious. — Grade: B