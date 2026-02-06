Three Things Cavaliers Fans Should Watch for in James Harden’s Debut vs. Kings

The Garland-Harden swap was Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman and head coach Kenny Atkinson telling their team and their fanbase that future Hall-of-Fame guard James Harden gets them closer to a championship quicker.

James Harden turns 37-years-old August 26 this year. The trade for Harden solidified how serious the organization is about winning a championship and it also shortened their championship window as a core barring any wild circumstances that brings a veteran in for a low salary. Harden is set to make his Cavaliers debut away from Quicken Loans Arena against former three-time teammate Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings.

Darius Garland is a consistent jump shooter and a crafty slasher around the rim, but Harden's ability to unpredictably manipulate a defense and demand gravity on the court is going to be different from what Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have experienced before.

Harden's skillset is going to bring consistency and big individual numbers as usual, but his presence could mean much more to the younger stars around him.

Nov 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Jarrett Allen-James Harden Pick-and-Roll

James Harden should only elevate center Jarrett Allen's potential. Allen can reach another ceiling in his game with Harden as a pick-and-roll ball handler. Harden is one of the most efficient passers still in the NBA today, especially when paired with an aggressive and offensively-minded big man.

Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks this season. Even in Mobley's absence since January 26, Allen is only averaging 12.75 field goal attempts and four free throw attempts (he has two games with two free throw attempts, one game with zero, and one game with 12). In Allen's best scoring season in Cleveland two seasons ago, Allen averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Harden has the opportunity to unlock what Allen has lost in the scoring department and even more. Harden has a winning history with frontcourt partners like Dwight Howard, Joel Embiid, and Ivica Zubac. It's Harden's on-court awareness and his ability to suddenly rise up or step back into a swift jump shot will do him and his teammates wonders.

Shot volume in the backcourt

James Harden is capable of offensively asserting his dominance in any given game without shooting many shots. What will be interesting to see is whether or not either star defers to the other or if they both end up shooting 45 combined shots from the field. Mitchell and Harden are both skilled at drawing fouls, but being the primary ball handler in a given possession is required to draw the fouls.

What will matter most is winning the game but figuring out what the formula to winning can look like with Harden on the floor is what fans will find most interesting.

Harden with the bench unit

Harden's true value will shine when he's left to be the true primary ball handler on a lineup full of other bench players. The former sixth man of the year has the awareness and craftiness with the ball to get everyone on the court involved in the offense and to improve their games overall.

Expect Sam Merill to be available for more open threes whenever he's on the floor with Harden. Expect to find Jaylon Tyson in the corner for more open threes when's on the court with Harden. If stretch five Thomas Bryant can continue to receive consistent minutes and solidify his spot in the lineup as the backup center like he has since January 28, expect Harden to maximize Bryant's minutes when they're on the court together.