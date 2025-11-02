How Jaylon Tyson is stepping up for the Cavaliers due to injuries
Cavaliers rookie guard Jaylon Tyson is seeing more meaningful minutes to start this season in the absence of key contributors— a list that now includes Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Max Strus. Though the Cavs lost in decisive fashion without its stars, 118-101, head coach Kenny Atkinson had a chance to experiment with several lineups.
“We hate losing… but thrilled to discover more things about our roster” Atkinson said post game. One of the “things” that became apparent is the aggressiveness Jaylon Tyson played with on both ends of the floor.
In his second consecutive start for the Wine and Gold, which came as the NBA Cup opener Friday night at Rocket Arena, Tyson contributed 18 points, shooting 50 percent from the field including four of eight from behind the arc, four rebounds, four assists and a career-high three blocks in 33 minutes. His four made triples tied his single-game career-high in the category (he also put up four threes on April 13, 2025 vs. Indiana).
Tyson, who was selected by the Cavaliers in the first round with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, said he didn’t imagine himself having the role he has stepped into now so soon.
“I didn’t imagine it; obviously I prayed for it,” he said at Cavs shoot around Friday. “I knew I was going to have somewhat of a role, but I’m blessed to have this role I have right now.”
A big part of his role has included stepping up on defense.
“I never used to play defense, I was never known as a defender,” the 22-year-old Plano, Texas native admitted. “Now that I’m starting to, it’s kinda fun. They’re trusting me to big tasks, big time players.”
After a sharp cut down the middle of the lane four minutes into the first quarter, Tyson connected for a one-handed dunk fed by Dean Wade before getting back on defense and pestering Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, which resulted in a blocked floater halfway through the first quarter.
Less than 30 seconds later, Tyson was back on defense to block Toronto power forward Collin Murray-Boyles's two point shot in the paint which gave Cavs possession.
“I kinda like it ya know,” Tyson said. “If I can frustrate (other teams) best player then that can give us an edge and help us win games”
Kenny Atkinson pointed out Tyson’s growing trust with team veterans.
“They’re already whispering ‘this guy can really help us’” Atkinson said after the Toronto loss. “It’s a real positive.”
Tyson’s extra confidence on the court was apparent. Though it’s never ideal to have top guys out for an extended period of time, this is an opportunity for Atkinson to get a better look at what Tyson and other young guys have to offer.
Cavs rookie Tyrese Proctor finished with four points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 14 minutes of play—including a breakaway dunk after intercepting Scottie Barnes’ weak dish pass that ignited the Cleveland crowd early in the fourth quarter.
Sam Merrill (right hip contusion) is expected to return Sunday for the game against the Hawks at Rocket Arena while Donovan Mitchell (left-hamstring tightness) is day to day. Jarrett Allen suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left ring finger on October 30 and his return is also unknown as he has not yet been cleared to play.