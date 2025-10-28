How the Cleveland Cavaliers blew out the Detroit Pistons
After moving to 2-1 on the season, Cleveland looked north and ventured up to Detroit to take on the Pistons. Detroit came into this game 2-1, with wins over the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets, the lone loss coming at the hands of the Bulls.
The first quarter started back and forth, with Detroit pulling away first with two three-pointers from Duncan Robinson. Cleveland then took their own lead, responding with two threes from their sharpshooter, Sam Merrill. Then, Cleveland started to take control at the end of the first with an 11-0 run, 9 of those coming from superstar Donovan Mitchell.
To start the second quarter, the run just kept growing, as after Cade Cunningham hit a couple of free throws, the Cavs went on another Cavalache, scoring 14 straight points. 6 of those points came from big man Evan Mobley, who recorded the Cavs' first double-double of the season (15 pts, 11 reb). The Cavs forcing four turnovers in this span.
The second quarter finished with more of the same, as Cleveland led 63-41 at the break.
In the third quarter, the Cavs maintained their lead with dominance in the paint, making six field goals down low, totaling 54 on the night, and some threes from Mitchell.
When it came to “winning time” in the fourth, the Cavs came shooting out of a cannon to start. Starting the quarter on an 18-6 run, 8 of those coming from Mitchell. Cleveland coasting to an easy victory after that, 116-95.
Cleveland was great defensively all night long, forcing Detroit into 26 turnovers and scoring 25 points off of those opportunities. Also taking advantage of many opportunities on the free throw line, cashing in 27 points from there.
Donovan Mitchell dominated once again, scoring 35 points on 72% shooting, while the Cavs were +38 when Mitchell was on the floor. Solid outings from both big men as Jarrett Allen racked up 20 points and 7 rebounds, and Evan Mobley posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Every Cavs starter ended in double digits as De’Andre Hunter (13 pts), and Sam Merrill (11 pts) contributed nicely.
Cleveland felt due for a blowout win after two straight scrappy wins where they let Brooklyn and Milwaukee back into the game.
The Cavs look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Boston on Wednesday night to try to down the Celtics for the first time this year.